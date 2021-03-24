Rare Earth Magnet Market in Brazil Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The rare earth permanent magnet material refers to an alloy formed of rare earth metal and a transition metal.

This permanent magnet material made by a certain process is extremely magnetic and can be maintained for a long time. Rare earth magnets have been developed for four generations. The first and second generations are RE-Co permanent magnets, ie Co-based permanent magnets: the first generation as type 5 SmCo alloys (SmCo5) and the second generation as Rare-earth Sintered Magnet7 SmCo alloys (Sm2Co17). Since Sm reserve is scare, Co And Ni is also a valuable strategic metal, the first two generations of rare earth permanent magnets have not been widely used,their major market are only for the high-end military area. The third and fourth generation rare earth permanent magnets are RE-FE-B permanent magnets. It is the third generation – NdFeB alloy (Nd2Fe14B), also the most widely used rare earth permanent magnet; the fourth generation is Sm-Fe-N alloy. (Sm2Fe17N3), but Sm-Fe-N alloy has not yet entered the stage of commercial production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare Earth Magnet in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market 2019 (%)

The global Rare Earth Magnet market was valued at 7696.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9560.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. While the Rare Earth Magnet market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rare Earth Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

Table of content

1.1 Rare Earth Magnet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Overall Market Size

2.1 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 Brazil Rare Earth Magnet Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

……. continued

