Rare Earth Magnet Market in Germany Size,Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The rare earth permanent magnet material refers to an alloy formed of rare earth metal and a transition metal. This permanent magnet material made by a certain process is extremely magnetic and can be maintained for a long time. Rare earth magnets have been developed for four generations. The first and second generations are RE-Co permanent magnets, ie Co-based permanent magnets: the first generation as type 5 SmCo alloys (SmCo5) and the second generation as Rare-earth Sintered Magnet7 SmCo alloys (Sm2Co17).

Since Sm reserve is scare, Co And Ni is also a valuable strategic metal, the first two generations of rare earth permanent magnets have not been widely used,their major market are only for the high-end military area. The third and fourth generation rare earth permanent magnets are RE-FE-B permanent magnets. It is the third generation – NdFeB alloy (Nd2Fe14B), also the most widely used rare earth permanent magnet; the fourth generation is Sm-Fe-N alloy. (Sm2Fe17N3), but Sm-Fe-N alloy has not yet entered the stage of commercial production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare Earth Magnet in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Rare Earth Magnet Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Rare Earth Magnet Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Germany Rare Earth Magnet Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Rare Earth Magnet Market 2019 (%)

The global Rare Earth Magnet market was valued at 7696.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9560.2 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. While the Rare Earth Magnet market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rare Earth Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Rare Earth Magnet production and consumption in Germany

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rare Earth Magnet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 Germany Rare Earth Magnet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: Germany Rare Earth Ma

……. continued

