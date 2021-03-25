All news

Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast   

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) in Thailand. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market size in 2020 and the next few years in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Thailand Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Household Supplies

Others

Thailand Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Thailand Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

In-Stores

Online Sales

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

LOreal SA

Colgate-Palmolive

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Kellogg Company

Nestle

Pepsi

Coca-Cola

Carlsberg A/S

Diageo

Heineken NV

AB InBev

Kweichow Moutai

Keurig Dr Pepper

