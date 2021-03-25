Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast   

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) in Vietnam. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) market size in 2020 and the next few years in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Household Supplies

Others

Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

In-Stores

Online Sales

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)



Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

LOreal SA

Colgate-Palmolive

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Kellogg Company

Nestle

Pepsi

Coca-Cola

Carlsberg A/S

Diageo

Heineken NV

AB InBev

Kweichow Moutai

Keurig Dr Pepper

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Overall Market Size

2.1 Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Players in Vietnam (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Companies in Vietnam, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 Vietnam Manufacturers Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Players in Vietnam

3.6.1 List of Vietnam Tier 1 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Companies

3.6.2 List of Vietnam Tier 2 and Tier 3 Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Food and Beverage

4.1.3 Personal Care and Cosmetics

4.1.4 Household Supplies

4.1.5 Others

4.2 By Type – Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 In-Stores

5.1.3 Online Sales

5.2 By Application – Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – Vietnam Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Procter & Gamble

6.1.1 Procter & Gamble Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Procter & Gamble Business Overview

6.1.3 Procter & Gamble Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Procter & Gamble Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Procter & Gamble Key News

6.2 Unilever

6.2.1 Unilever Corporate Summary

6.2.2 Unilever Business Overview

6.2.3 Unilever Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 Unilever Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.2.5 Unilever Key News

6.3 LOreal SA

6.3.1 LOreal SA Corporate Summary

6.3.2 LOreal SA Business Overview

6.3.3 LOreal SA Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 LOreal SA Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.3.5 LOreal SA Key News

6.4 Colgate-Palmolive

6.4.1 Colgate-Palmolive Corporate Summary

6.4.2 Colgate-Palmolive Business Overview

6.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Colgate-Palmolive Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.4.5 Colgate-Palmolive Key News

6.5 The Kraft Heinz Co.

6.5.1 The Kraft Heinz Co. Corporate Summary

6.5.2 The Kraft Heinz Co. Business Overview

6.5.3 The Kraft Heinz Co. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 The Kraft Heinz Co. Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.5.5 The Kraft Heinz Co. Key News

6.6 Kellogg Company

6.6.1 Kellogg Company Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Kellogg Company Business Overview

6.6.3 Kellogg Company Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 Kellogg Company Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.6.5 Kellogg Company Key News

6.7 Nestle

6.6.1 Nestle Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Nestle Business Overview

6.6.3 Nestle Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Nestle Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Nestle Key News

6.8 Pepsi

6.8.1 Pepsi Corporate Summary

6.8.2 Pepsi Business Overview

6.8.3 Pepsi Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 Pepsi Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.8.5 Pepsi Key News

6.9 Coca-Cola

6.9.1 Coca-Cola Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Coca-Cola Business Overview

6.9.3 Coca-Cola Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Coca-Cola Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Coca-Cola Key News

6.10 Carlsberg A/S

6.10.1 Carlsberg A/S Corporate Summary

6.10.2 Carlsberg A/S Business Overview

6.10.3 Carlsberg A/S Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 Carlsberg A/S Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.10.5 Carlsberg A/S Key News

6.11 Diageo

6.11.1 Diageo Corporate Summary

6.11.2 Diageo Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Business Overview

6.11.3 Diageo Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 Diageo Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.11.5 Diageo Key News

6.12 Heineken NV

6.12.1 Heineken NV Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Heineken NV Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Business Overview

6.12.3 Heineken NV Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Heineken NV Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Heineken NV Key News

6.13 AB InBev

6.13.1 AB InBev Corporate Summary

6.13.2 AB InBev Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Business Overview

6.13.3 AB InBev Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 AB InBev Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.13.5 AB InBev Key News

6.14 Kweichow Moutai

6.14.1 Kweichow Moutai Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Kweichow Moutai Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Business Overview

6.14.3 Kweichow Moutai Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Kweichow Moutai Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Kweichow Moutai Key News

6.15 Keurig Dr Pepper

6.15.1 Keurig Dr Pepper Corporate Summary

6.15.2 Keurig Dr Pepper Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Business Overview

6.15.3 Keurig Dr Pepper Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 Keurig Dr Pepper Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.15.5 Keurig Dr Pepper Key News

6.16 Campbell Soup Company

6.16.1 Campbell Soup Company Corporate Summary

6.16.2 Campbell Soup Company Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Business Overview

6.16.3 Campbell Soup Company Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Major Product Offerings

6.16.4 Campbell Soup Company Revenue in Vietnam (2015-2020)

6.16.5 Campbell Soup Company Key News

….. continued

