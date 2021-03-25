DVT Pumps Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast   

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the DVT Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on DVT Pumps production and consumption in France

Total Market by Segment:

France DVT Pumps Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France DVT Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

France DVT Pumps Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

France DVT Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total DVT Pumps Market Competitors Revenues in France, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total DVT Pumps Market Competitors Revenues Share in France, by Players 2019 (%)

Total France DVT Pumps Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total France DVT Pumps Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ArjoHuntleigh

Zimmer Biomet

Breg

DJO

Devon Medical Products

Cardinal Health

Currie Medical Specialties

Mego Afek AC LTD

Normatec

Bio Compression Systems

