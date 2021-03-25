All news

Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market in Indonesia – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market in Indonesia – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Field Service Management Solution, sometimes called field service staff management, is a type of software or solution that used to staff, schedule and manage field force. It can help companies manage and optimize the business activities performed by field-based workers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Field Service Management (FSM) Solution in Indonesia, including the following market information:
Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market 2019 (%)
The global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market was valued at 1433.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2117.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Field Service Management (FSM) Solution businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Field Service Management (FSM) Solution in Indonesia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market size in 2020 and the next few years in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:
Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Cloud Based
Web Based

Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)
Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
SMEs
Large Enterprises

Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Comarch
SAP
IFS
Salesforce.com
ServiceMax
Housecall Pro
Skedulo
FieldEdge
Trimble
Microsoft
ServiceTitan
FieldEZ Technologies
Synchroteam
MHelpDesk
Accruent
ServicePower
Oracle
Verizon Connect
Jobber

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Segment by Type
1.2.2 Segment by Application
1.3 COVID-19 Impact: Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size: 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Players in Indonesia (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.2 Top Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Companies in Indonesia, by Revenue in 2019
3.5 Indonesia Manufacturers Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Players in Indonesia
3.6.1 List of Indonesia Tier 1 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Companies
3.6.2 List of Indonesia Tier 2 and Tier 3 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Companies

4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026
4.1.2 Cloud Based
4.1.3 Web Based
4.2 By Type – Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, 2015-2020
4.2.2 By Type – Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, 2021-2026
4.2.3 By Type – Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
5 Sights by Application
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 By Application – Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size, 2020 & 2026
5.1.2 SMEs
5.1.3 Large Enterprises
5.2 By Application – Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue & Forecasts
5.2.1 By Application – Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, 2015-2020
5.2.2 By Application – Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, 2021-2026
5.2.3 By Application – Indonesia Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026
6 Players Profiles
6.1 Comarch
6.1.1 Comarch Corporate Summary
6.1.2 Comarch Business Overview
6.1.3 Comarch Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings
6.1.4 Comarch Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.1.5 Comarch Key News
6.2 SAP
6.2.1 SAP Corporate Summary
6.2.2 SAP Business Overview
6.2.3 SAP Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings
6.2.4 SAP Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.2.5 SAP Key News
6.3 IFS
6.3.1 IFS Corporate Summary
6.3.2 IFS Business Overview
6.3.3 IFS Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings
6.3.4 IFS Revenue in Indonesia (2015-2020)
6.3.5 IFS Key News
6.4 Salesforce.com

……Continuned

