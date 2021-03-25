Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market in UK – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Field Service Management Solution, sometimes called field service staff management, is a type of software or solution that used to staff, schedule and manage field force. It can help companies manage and optimize the business activities performed by field-based workers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Field Service Management (FSM) Solution in UK, including the following market information:

UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market 2019 (%)

The global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market was valued at 1433.5 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2117.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Field Service Management (FSM) Solution businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Field Service Management (FSM) Solution in UK. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market size in 2020 and the next few years in UK

Total Market by Segment:

UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Cloud Based

Web Based

UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Comarch

SAP

IFS

Salesforce.com

ServiceMax

Housecall Pro

Skedulo

FieldEdge

Trimble

Microsoft

ServiceTitan

FieldEZ Technologies

Synchroteam

MHelpDesk

Accruent

ServicePower

Oracle

Verizon Connect

Jobber

Table of Content:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 COVID-19 Impact: UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Overall Market Size

2.1 UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Players in UK (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Companies in UK, by Revenue in 2019

3.5 UK Manufacturers Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Players in UK

3.6.1 List of UK Tier 1 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Companies

3.6.2 List of UK Tier 2 and Tier 3 Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Cloud Based

4.1.3 Web Based

4.2 By Type – UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 SMEs

5.1.3 Large Enterprises

5.2 By Application – UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – UK Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

6 Players Profiles

6.1 Comarch

6.1.1 Comarch Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Comarch Business Overview

6.1.3 Comarch Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Comarch Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Comarch Key News

6.2 SAP

6.2.1 SAP Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SAP Business Overview

6.2.3 SAP Field Service Management (FSM) Solution Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SAP Revenue in UK (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SAP Key News

6.3 IFS

……Continuned

