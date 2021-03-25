All news

Global 3D Scanning Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Global 3D Scanning Market is valued approximately at USD 4.60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. 3D Scanning is the process which captures the 3-dimensional attributes namely, length, width and height of the object along with the characteristic information such as color and texture. The scanners used in the process capture the dimensions using laser, lights or X-rays by creating point clouds which aid in the 3D representation of the scanned objects using software. The use of 3D scanning helps in saving time, cost and efforts mainly during a manufacturing process by improving the quality of the output. Hence these are widely utilized in the aerospace & defense, healthcare, construction, entertainment & media and several other industries. The different applications of 3D scanner include reverse engineering, rapid prototyping, quality control/inspection, face and body scanning, digital modeling which are penetrating the market growth. Further, Increasing Need to Capture Large Volume Of 3D Data for Modelling and Analysis has led the adoption of 3D Scanning across the forecast period. Also, with the advancement in the technology and the R&D expenditure increasing at a substantial rate across the world is expected to fuel the demand for 3D Scanning. However, the high initial set-up costs for 3D scanning hinder the market growth. Although, the rising trends of Mixed Reality, Internet of Things and rising conjunction between wearable devices in automotive fabrication and aerospace designing act as a supporting factor for the market growth. While the growing demand For 3D Metrology Across Various Industries present a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global 3D Scanning market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising R&D spending in the region along with the rapid adoption of new technology in the automotive sector. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing industrialization specially architectural and automotive sector which use 3D scanning for several purposes such as civil surveying, reverse engineering would create lucrative growth prospects for the 3D Scanning market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:
Nikon Metrology
Autodesk Inc.
Hexagon AB
FARO Technologies
David Vision Systems GmbH
Basis Software Inc.
Artec 3D
Fuel3D Technologies Limited
Creaform Inc.
GOM GmbH.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Application:
Entertainment and media
Aerospace and defence
Medical and healthcare
Civil and Architecture
Industrial Manufacturing
Others
By Services:
Reverse Engineering
Quality Inspection
Rapid prototyping
Face Body scanning
By Range:
Short range scanner
Medium range scanner
Long range scanner
By Type:
Optical scanner
Laser scanner
Structured Light scanner
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global 3D Scanning Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investor

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. 3D Scanning Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. 3D Scanning Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. 3D Scanning Market, by Services, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. 3D Scanning Market, by Range, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. 3D Scanning Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global 3D Scanning Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global 3D Scanning Market Dynamics

…continued

 

