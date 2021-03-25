Global Actuators and Valves Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Global Actuators and Valves Market is valued approximately at USD 115.40 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Actuators and Valves play a vital role in limiting and regulating the flow of liquids, gases, or a mixture of both in almost every industry. Burgeoning globalization has resulted into substantial demand for oil and gas followed by passenger transportation and power generation across the globe. Owing to these factors, the global Actuators and Valve market is projected to grow at 5.5% CAGR during 2019-2026. Growing demand of Actuators and Valve from wastewater treatment, plant and food & and beverage industries is further strengthening the market growth.

The intense rapid growth of wastewater and water treatment industries is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. As the rise in urban population across the globe has proliferated the demand of water that is safe for consumption. The industrial actuators and valves in water and wastewater industries play an essential role in controlling and monitoring water treatment.

According to the International Wastewater association, iIn Aqaba, wastewater flow rate is projected to reach 61,000 m3 /day by 2030. Similarly, in Bangkok, government has also planned to increase its wastewater treatment facility to over 12,000 m3/day by 2030. Thus, substantial need for increasing wastewater treatment facility is likely to demand higher adoption of Actuators and Valve for better controlling and regulating the flow of liquids. Additionally, Technological advancements in the actuators & valves technology is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high maintenance cost associated with actuators and valves and their laborious installation in certain conditions is expected to impede the market growth over the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/methyl-isobutyl-ketone-market-trends-opportunities-up-to-date-development-data-and-global-research-insight-2019-2023-4y8ejjdex3p5

The regional analysis of global Actuators and Valves market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing rising number power plants followed by surging electricity consumption in both residential and commercial spaces. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing demand for industrial robots and industrial automation, development of advanced and cost-effective actuator would create lucrative growth prospects for the Actuators and Valves market across Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ : http://www.24article.com/well-completion-equipment-and-services-market-future-insights-market-revenue-and-threat-forecast-by-2023.html

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co. Flowserve Corporation

Pentair PLC

General Electric

Rotork

Siemens AG

Christian Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

Schlumberger Ltd

Watts Water Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/30/1893408/0/en/Oligonucleotide-Synthesis-Market-Product-Scope-Expected-to-Acquire-Global-Share-With-Rising-CAGR-of-10-3-By-2022-Technology-Advancements-Application-Developments-and-Global-Industr.html

By Type:

Actuators

Valve

By Application:

Oil and Gas

Paper and Pulp

Mining

Water and Wastewater

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Actuators and Valves Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Actuators and Valves Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Actuators and Valves Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Actuators and Valves Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Actuators and Valves Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Actuators and Valves Market Dynamics

3.1. Actuators and Valves Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Actuators and Valves Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105