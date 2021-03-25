Global Aircraft Communication System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Aircraft communication systems are used for transmission of messages between ground station and aircrafts by using air band radios or satellites. Aircraft communication systems are collection of transmission systems, individual communication networks, relay stations, data terminal equipment (DTE), and tributary stations. Prior to these systems, the communication between airplanes and stations was done through analog systems or high-frequency radio waves. Currently, communication is done through modern technologies such as satellite plus, mobile communication and also at times through broadband networks. Some of the products utilized in the system are, , HF Communication, VHF/UHF/L-Band, Data Link, SATCOM and also many others. Growth in the commercial airplanes owing to increasing air passenger travel is the key factor driving the aircraft communication system market. Rising consumer spending along with increasing preference towards air travel owing to superior safety and increasing disposable income will further fuel the market demand. As per world bank organization, across the globe, the number of air passengers were 3.7 billion in 2016 which increased to 3.9 billion in 2017 and further to 4.23 billion in 2018. Further, The International Air Transport Association (IATA) projected that passenger numbers could double to 8.2 billion in 2037. The commercial aircraft segment accounted for a major share of the aircraft

communication systems market during the base year. This is due to the comparatively higher number of deliveries of commercial aircraft than that of military aircraft. As according to the general Aviation Manufacturers (GAMA) there were more than 440 thousand general aviation aircraft across the globe in 2018. Hence the growing commercial aircrafts across the globe demands extensive use of Aircraft communication systems for efficient and safe air travel. Moreover, increasing military spending and growing advancements in the Defense sector further fuel the market growth. As these Communication systems are an integral part of the Military aircrafts for sending information about the target. However, high initial investment and elongated approval period impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although, with the transforming technology connected devices in the aircraft communication systems are playing an important role of providing centralized access to multiple electronic devices. This presents a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Aircraft Communication System market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-developed aircraft communication systems developing companies, and due to the presence of various innovative technologies in the region. Furthermore, the region has dense air traffic which further fuels the market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income coupled with government initiatives being taken towards the improvement of technologies by emerging economies such as India, and China and increase in the number of travelers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aircraft Communication System market across Asia-Pacific region.

Harris Corporation (US)

Cobham PLC (UK)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

L3 Technologies (US)

Iridium Corporation (US)

Rockwell Collins (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Raytheon Technologies (US)

Thales Group (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Aircraft Communication System Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Aircraft Communication System Market, by Product Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Aircraft Communication System Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Aircraft Communication System Market, by Platform, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Aircraft Communication System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

….. continued

