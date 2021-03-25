Global Airport and Marine Port security Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Global Airport and Marine Port security market is valued approximately USD 63.15 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Airports and marine ports are the entrance for the global economy passenger travel as well as for the exchange of goods. Such ports implement security systems such as surveillance systems, screening and scanning, network access and more. This implementation of security systems is essential to ensure the safety of not only the goods being exported but also of the passengers who are travelling. Due to such essential elements of airport and marine port security systems, it is gaining potential growth with the growing development in the infrastructure of airport and marines across the globe. For instance: as per Statista, US spent over USD 18.4 billion in 2018 for developing airport infrastructure and expected to increase such expenditure in 2020 by USD 19.6 billion. Also, In Italy over USD 77.27 million were spent from 2004-2016 in the development of airport infrastructure. Thus, growing expenditure in the development of airport infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. In Addition, strict Security Rules and Regulations passed by governments across the globe is also expected to propel the market growth. However, rising Sophistication of Threats and Challenge in Upgrading the Existing Security System are the factors that may hampers the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Airport and Marine Port security market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe accounts for the largest share in the market due to the significant increase in tourism in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market owing to the substantial growth in import and export of goods process in the region with the growing security concern related to goods and passenger in the region.

ALSO READ:https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/02/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-water-based_23.html

Market player included in this report are:

Flir Systems, Inc.

Tyco International Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

SAAB AB

Bosch Security Systems

Siemens AG

Unisys Corporation

Raytheon

HCL Infosystems Limited

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ:http://www.24article.com/concentrated-solar-power-csp-market-2020-future-insights-market-revenue-and-threat-forecast-by-2025.html

By Infrastructure type :

Airport

Marine

By Security technology:

Surveillance Systems

Physical Access Control Systems

Screening and Scanning Systems

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

Network Access Control and Security

Real-Time Location Systems

By Services:

Facility and Asset Management

System Integration

Training and Consulting

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ALSO READ:https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/25/1888150/0/en/Running-Gears-Market-Worth-USD-22-54-Billion-by-Forecast-2023-Running-Gears-Market-Gearing-Towards-Healthy-Habits.html

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Airport and Marine Port security Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Airport and Marine Port Security Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Airport and Marine Port Security Market, by Security technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Airport and Marine Port Security Market, by Service, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Airport and Marine Port Security Market, by Infrastructure type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market Dynamics

3.1. Airport and Marine Port Security Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Airport and Marine Port Security Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105