Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market is valued approximately at USD 10.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 9.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Antenna transmits and receives radio-frequency signals, by converting electrical waves into radio waves and vice versa. Transducer helps to convert a signal in one form of energy to a signal in another. Radome protects antenna or radar system from damage and helps to hide the antenna from public view. Antenna Tranducer and Radome enables wireless transmission/communication between two or more devices, used in airspace, marine and ground security to monitor targets like missiles, underwater objects and unmanned aerial vehicles. Rise in improvements in sonar and sensor technologies to boost the market for defense transducers and rise in defense budgets are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the total global military expenditure rose to around USD $1822 billion in 2018, presenting an increase of 2.6 % from 2017. While India had rose its spending by 3.1% to USD $66.5 billion in 2018. Further, increase in fleet size and modernization programs related to defense antennas are likely to impel the demand for Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) over the forecast period. However, Budgetary Constraints in western Europe and operational efficiency and inadequate testing facilities related to radomes are the major factor restricting the growth of global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of value and owing to big budget in the U.S regions. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:
Exelis Inc.
Raytheon Company
Cobham PLC
Lockheed Martin Corporation
L-3 Communications
Thales Group
The Boeing Company
BAE Systems PLC
Qinetiq Group PLC
Leonardo S.p.A

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:
Antenna
Transducer
Radome

By Application:
Defense
Aerospace
Homeland Security

By Technology:
Radar
Communication
Sonar

By Cost:
Defense Application
Aerospace Application
Homeland Security Application

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.4. Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.5. Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market, by Cost, 2017-2026 (USD Billion
1.5.1. Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.6. Key Trends
1.7. Estimation Methodology
1.8. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market Dynamics
3.1. Antenna Transducer and Radome (ATR) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers

 

…continued

 

