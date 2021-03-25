Global Architectural Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Architectural service market comprises of companies handling planning, designing and supervising construction related to a wide range of industries. Clients of the architectural service market include businesses and governments, and sometimes private households. Major technological innovations in the market such as use of advanced planning and designing software have contributed towards the growth of the market. The growth of the market is primarily driven by rising demand for configuration administrations and expanding investments in constructions. For Instance: As per the National Bureau of Statistics in 2017, the value-added output of the construction sector in China reached to $118.63 billion compared with only about $2.02 billion in 1978. Similarly, according to the Forecon Organization in 2018, the EUROCONSTRUCT reveals that European construction will grow around 2.7% and occurs in all main sectors including non-residential, residential and civil engineering. Such growth witnessed in construction sector is expected to increase the adoption & utility of architectural services as it offers wide variety of services including architectural programming, feasibility studies, and project management. However, highly fragmented market is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/brass-foils-market-share-size-trend-market-price-industry-growth-leading-player-and-region-forecast-to-2023-k436rr4mw3ra

The regional analysis of global Architectural Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the increasing number of mega construction projects and government investments to promote smart city projects. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as growing disposable incomes and growing need for innovation construction or architectural products would create lucrative growth aspects for the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

ALSO READ : http://www.24article.com/circuit-breaker-market-size-2020-trends-research-analysis-review-forecast-2023-2.html

Major market player included in this report are:

AECOM

Aedas

DP Architects Pte Ltd.

Foster + Partners Limited

Gensler

HDR Architecture

HKS, INC.

HOCHTIEF AG

HOK

IBI Group Inc.

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/30/1893411/0/en/Pharmaceutical-Desiccant-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-191-3-Million-at-a-CAGR-of-4-43-by-2027-Pharmaceutical-Desiccant-Industry-Growing-Parallelly-with-Pharmaceutical-Industry.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Architectural Advisory Services

Construction And Project Management Services

Engineering Services, Interior Design Services

Urban Planning Services

Others

By End-Users:

Education

Government

Healthcare

Hospitality

Industrial

Residential

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Architectural Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Architectural Services Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Architectural Services Market, by Services Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Architectural Services Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Architectural Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Architectural Services Market Dynamics

3.1. Architectural Services Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Architectural Services Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105