Global Architectural Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Architectural service market comprises of companies handling planning, designing and supervising construction related to a wide range of industries. Clients of the architectural service market include businesses and governments, and sometimes private households. Major technological innovations in the market such as use of advanced planning and designing software have contributed towards the growth of the market. The growth of the market is primarily driven by rising demand for configuration administrations and expanding investments in constructions. For Instance: As per the National Bureau of Statistics in 2017, the value-added output of the construction sector in China reached to $118.63 billion compared with only about $2.02 billion in 1978. Similarly, according to the Forecon Organization in 2018, the EUROCONSTRUCT reveals that European construction will grow around 2.7% and occurs in all main sectors including non-residential, residential and civil engineering. Such growth witnessed in construction sector is expected to increase the adoption & utility of architectural services as it offers wide variety of services including architectural programming, feasibility studies, and project management. However, highly fragmented market is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Architectural Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the increasing number of mega construction projects and government investments to promote smart city projects. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as growing disposable incomes and growing need for innovation construction or architectural products would create lucrative growth aspects for the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
AECOM
Aedas
DP Architects Pte Ltd.
Foster + Partners Limited
Gensler
HDR Architecture
HKS, INC.
HOCHTIEF AG
HOK
IBI Group Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Service Type:
Architectural Advisory Services
Construction And Project Management Services
Engineering Services, Interior Design Services
Urban Planning Services
Others
By End-Users:
Education
Government
Healthcare
Hospitality
Industrial
Residential
Retail
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Architectural Services Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Architectural Services Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Architectural Services Market, by Services Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Architectural Services Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Architectural Services Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Architectural Services Market Dynamics
3.1. Architectural Services Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Architectural Services Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
…continued
