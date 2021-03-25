Global Argan Oil Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Global Argan Oil Market is valued approximately at USD 445.1 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.92 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Argan oil is a plant oil extracted from the seeds of the argan tree which are majorly found in Morocco. Argan oil finds applications in medical, cosmetics, hair, skin and make-up products. Furthermore, argan oil has properties such as presence of fatty acids namely omega-6 and omega-3, lupeol, triterpenoids and other nutrients and vitamins offers opportunity for the oil to be used in various products. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the rising demand from various end-user sectors and miraculous health benefits offered by argan oil. As argan oil is widely preferred in skin care products as it controls drying & elasticity loss of skin, make skin suppler and tones and delay wrinkles. Thus, growth in the personal care market is likely to spur the demand for argan oil across the globe. For Instance: as per the Cosmetics Europe, The European Trade Association for the cosmetic and personal care industry, the European market grew by 1.3% in 2018 to reach around $83.76 billion, which makes the region the largest market for cosmetic and personal care products in the world. Since, this oil is most commonly used as a skin moisturizer to soften and hydrate skin. However, limited number of argan trees is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Argan Oil market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the increasing beauty consciousness and presence of prominent market players using argan oil in personal care and food products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as growing application of argan oil in anti-aging product formulation, growing consumer awareness and availability of argan oil products through online and franchise outlets would create lucrative growth aspects for the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

OLVEA Morocco

ZineGlob

Biopur

Nadifi Argan

Argania

Arganisme Cosmetics

Brenntag Specialities Inc.

Aura Cacia

Sidi Yassine

Argan Oil Morocco

Simply Agadir

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cosmetic Argan Oil

Culinary Argan Oil

By Application:

Food

Cosmetics

Medical

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Argan Oil Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Argan Oil Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Argan Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Argan Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Argan Oil Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Argan Oil Market Dynamics

3.1. Argan Oil Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Argan Oil Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Argan Oil Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Argan Oil Market by Type , Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Argan Oil Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type , 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Argan Oil Market, Sub Segment Analysis

…continued

