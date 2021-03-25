Global Assembly Automation Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Global Assembly Automation Market is valued approximately at USD 14.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automated assembly is a dedicated system for manufacturing goods through the use of automated machine or assembly robots and an organized approach to manufacture goods with partly human control and partly automated. In most cases, automated machinery is utilized to manufacture goods applying standardized components added in a precise series of motions or activities along that is generally called an assembly line. In many machinery firms such as clinical companies, medical research and factories, automated assembly is an essential part of the development. Increasing demand for higher production rate is inclining the manufacturing companies to automate their assembly processes for production enhancement, which is further triggering the market growth. Assembly automation has the potential to handle multiple tasks with reliability to meet the specific manufacturing requirements. Hence increasing demand for plant automation to attain the superior equipment efficiency and process accuracy is paving the demand for assembly automation system. Furthermore, technological advancements in the automation systems coupled with rapid growth in the semiconductor manufacturing industry is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, ABB and Kawasaki reveled collaboration for the robot automation cooperation and sharing knowledge along with promoting the benefit of collaborative robots. Also, in 2017, SCHUNK Electronics solution launched SAR-1300 and SAR-1700, the two novel de paneling machines providing large installation for separating large entire long panels or printed circuits boards. However, high initial cost of assembly automation along with lack of skilled workforce impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Assembly Automation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high awareness among the manufacturing companies to enhance manufacturing and production output. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing awareness for the advanced product to meet customers requirement, growth in automotive industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Assembly Automation market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Koops Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Kuka, RNA Automation Limited

NuTec Tooling Systems, Inc.

Hanwha Group

HIRATA Corporation

ThyssenKrupp

FANUC CORPORATION

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Robot Automation Equipment

Other Automation Equipment

Central Control System

By Applications:

Automobile

3C Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Assembly Automation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Assembly Automation Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Assembly Automation Market, by Product Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Assembly Automation Market, by Applications, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Assembly Automation Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Assembly Automation Market Dynamics

3.1. Assembly Automation Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Assembly Automation Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…continued

