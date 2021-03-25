Global Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

An automated tank cleaning machine is used to clean cargo, process, underground storage tanks and similar equipment such as those found in tank trucks, railroad cars, oil tankers and etc. The increasing domestic demand, decreasing accessibility to high-grade crude oil, and the monetary profits obtained from low grade crude are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Crude oil is highly viscous, thicker and has more contaminants, enhancing the rise in demand of crude oil which further create the demand of automated oil tank cleansing system market. Further, rise in disposable income, and increasing penetration of tank cleaning robots are likely to impel the demand for Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System over the forecast period. However, high cost is the major factor restraining the growth of global Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alfa Laval AB

Scanjet Group

Tradebe Refinery Services

Schlumberger

ARKOIL Technologies

Veolia Environnement SA

Butterworth

Jereh Group

VAOS

Schafer & Urbach

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Services

Equipment

By Application:

Industry

Marine

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.1. Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.2. Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.2.3. Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD BILLION)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market Dynamics

3.1. Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automated Oil Tank Cleaning System Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

…continued

