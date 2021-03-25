Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Global Automotive Fuel Tank market is valued approximately USD 18.88 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The automotive fuel tank is essential part of vehicle to store gasoline and light oil. Fuels is necessary for automobiles but are dangerous also due to its low flammability characteristics. Therefore, market players are manufacturing fuel contaminants not only during normal days but while in a automotive collisions for assuring drivers or passengers safety. Due to the essential role of fuel tank in a vehicle to carry fuels as per vehicles capacity and need, it is expected that growing production of automotive vehicles such as passenger and commercial vehicles is expected to drive the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturer (OICA), the production of passenger cars accounted for around 73.45 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 72.10 million units in the year 2016 on the global scenario. Further, according to OICA, China was the largest producer of passenger cars as China produced around 24.80 million units of passenger cars in the year 2017 from 24.42 million units in 2016. Also, over 2.69 million units of passenger cars were produced in Brazil in 2017 from 1.77 million units in 2016. Similarly, according to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the production of commercial vehicles accounted for around 23.84 million units in the year 2017 as compared to 22.87 million units in the year 2016 which included both lightweight commercial vehicles and heavy trucks & buses. Moreover, according to OICA China was the largest producer of commercial vehicles in the year 2017 and produced around 4.20 million units of commercial vehicles. However, growing impact of electric vehicle production across the globe is expected to hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Fuel Tank market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to boost the growth of marker due to the presence of large marker players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global automotive fuel tank market due to the rise in production of automotive in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

The Plastic Omnium Group

YAPP

TI Fluid Systems

Yachiyo

Unipres Corporation

Magna International

FTS

SMA Serbatoi S.P.A.

SRD Holdings LTD.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Capacity :

70L

By Material type:

Aluminium

Plastic

Steel

By Propulsion type:

Hybrid

Hydrogen

Internal Combustion Engine

Natural Gas Vehicle

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Fuel tank Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Fuel tank Market, by Capacity, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Fuel tank Market, by Material type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automotive Fuel tank Market, by Propulsion type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Fuel tank Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

…continued

