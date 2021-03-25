Global Automotive RADAR Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Global Automotive RADAR Market is valued approximately at USD 3.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.70% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Automotive RADARs are installed in automobiles to locate the object in the surrounding vehicle. Automotive RADAR usually finds application in the commercial and passenger vehicles. RADAR technology in automotive industry is primarily deployed to give driver a surveillance, navigation & guidance, safety, target tracking and traffic monitoring amongst others. Currently, the automotive industry has been working to introduce features that aid in reducing the impact of fatalities, collisions and improve overall vehicle safety. Rising government regulations for vehicle safety, rising number of road accidents coupled with increased demand for premium segment vehicles are key driving forces of the market growth. As per the WHO report 2018, the number of road traffic deaths causes about 1.35 million deaths per year, worldwide. Furthermore, surging adoption of automotive safety systems are further strengthening the growth of the market. Government of different nations are introducing regulatory norms for adoption of driver assistance system in vehicles which is further paving the market growth. For instance, Europe region has played an active role towards ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) adoption aiming to reduce the number of road fatalities along with safety concerns of the passenger. A legal framework under the directive 2010/40/EU has been adopted on July 2010 for accelerating the deployment of these technologies in transport sector across the Europe. Similarly, as per the United States department of Transportation, the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) is working to promote adoption of DAS (Driver Assistance Systems). Similarly, in September 2018, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, announced planning for driver assistance system as a mandatory feature in vehicles. As a result, high adoption of automotive RADAR is observed. However, increase in the overall cost of the vehicle is likely to create significant barrier in the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Automotive RADAR market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of Germany, early adopter of various advance technologies in the world coupled with presence of the most stringent vehicle safety regulations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, surge in automobile sales coupled with growing awareness about vehicle safety systems and their resultant benefits would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive RADAR market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Texas Instruments Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

HELLA KGaA

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Autoliv Inc.

Valeo S.A.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

RADAR Based Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

RADAR Based Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

RADAR Based Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

RADAR Based Forward Collision Warning System

RADAR Based Intelligent Park Assist Market

RADAR Based Other ADAS Applications

By Frequency Type:

2X-GHZ Systems

7X-GHZ Systems

By Range Type:

Long Range Radar (LRR)

Short & Medium Range Radar (S&MRR)

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicles

Economic Passenger Vehicle

Luxury Passenger Vehicle

Mid-Price Passenger Vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive RADAR Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive RADAR Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive RADAR Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive RADAR Market, by Frequency Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automotive RADAR Market, by Range Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Automotive RADAR Market, by Vehicle Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive RADAR Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive RADAR Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive RADAR Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive RADAR Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive RADAR Market, by Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive RADAR Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive RADAR Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive RADAR Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. RADAR Based Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

5.4.2. RADAR Based Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

5.4.3. RADAR Based Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

5.4.4. RADAR Based Forward Collision Warning System

5.4.5. RADAR Based Intelligent Park Assist

5.4.6. RADAR Based Other ADAS Applications

Chapter 6. Global Automotive RADAR Market, by Frequency Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive RADAR Market by Frequency Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive RADAR Market Estimates & Forecasts by Frequency Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive RADAR Market, Sub Segment Analysis

…continued

