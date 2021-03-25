Global Bathroom Heater Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

The bathroom heater is a simple and safe method for indirectly heating various process mediums. A bath solution is heated by a fire tube style burner submerged at the bottom of the heater vessel. The bathroom heater has wide range of application in end-use industries such as residential, commercial and industrial sector to heat water. Therefore, rise in residential sectors and upsurge in industrial sectors is expected to stimulate the growth of market over the forecast years to get hot water for various residential and industrial operation purposes. For instance: as per Statista, in public sector in 2016 the spending in construction sector was USD 292 billion and increased up to USD 302 billion in 2018 globally. US accounts for the largest share in construction industries and shows a total expenditure incurred in construction sector in US reached to USD 1293 Billion in 2019. Similarly, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real estate industry in India is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030 from USD 120 billion in 2017 and contributed to the 13% of the country’s GDP by 2025. Thus, the significant rise in construction sector and prominent role of bathroom heater in residential sector drives the growth of market over the forecast years. However, higher installation and repair & maintenance cost associated with bathroom heater hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.
ALSO READ:https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/02/concrete-admixtures-market-trends_23.html
The regional analysis of global Bathroom Heater market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global Bathroom Heater market due to the rise in construction industries in the region. Whereas, Asia pacific is the fastest growing region in the market due to the growing industrial sector in the region.
Market player included in this report are:
Danfoss
United Technologies Corporation
Ingersoll-Rand Plc
Lennox International, Inc.
Daikin Industries, Ltd
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Honeywell International, Inc.
Uponor Corporation
Emerson Electric
ALSO READ:https://uberant.com/article/684052-managed-pressure-drilling-market-size-in-depth-analysis-global-forecast-to-202/
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Wall Mounted heater
Ceiling Mounted heater
Portable heater
By Application:
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
ALSO READ:https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/26/1892224/0/en/Construction-Film-Market-Size-is-Projected-to-Witness-a-Rapid-Growth-by-Forecast-to-2023-Increased-Demand-for-Energy-Efficiency-to-Fuel-Construction-Films-Industry-Growth.html
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Bathroom Heater Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Bathroom Heater Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Bathroom Heater Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Bathroom Heater Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Bathroom Heater Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Bathroom Heater Market Dynamics
3.1. Bathroom Heater Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Bathroom Heater Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/