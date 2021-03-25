Global Battery Coating Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Battery Coating Market is valued approximately USD 151.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.20% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Battery coating is a thin film deposition technology which is used to enrich the electrochemical performance of anode and cathode powder in a battery. Battery coating improves safety, operational productivity, decreases deterioration in the battery. It also delivers increased voltages devoid of adversely impacting the battery life. Increasing demand for battery in energy storage applications in automobile and renewable energy sectors is one of the prominent factors attributing the market growth. Battery coatings enhance the energy storage capacity and yield improved overall battery performance. Hence, high production of electric vehicles and rise in demand for smart devices is driving the demand for battery which is significantly increasing the demand for battery coatings. As per International Energy Agency, worldwide battery electric vehicle sales increased from 0.23 million units in 2013 to 3.29 million units in 2018, whereas the electric vehicles stock is expected to reach about 250 million vehicles by 2030 from about 3 million in 2017. Further, innovation and technological advancements in Battery Materials is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, higher high technology cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Battery Coating market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to owing to large number of EV’s and smart devices in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing demand for consumer electronics and smart devices, demand for new energy storage applications in vehicles, grid-connected energy storage, and consumer gadgets would create lucrative growth prospects for the Battery Coating market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Apv Engineered Coatings

Arkema SA

Solvay SA

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Ltd.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Tanaka Chemical Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Unifrax

Targray Technology International Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Electrode Coating

Separator Coating

Battery Pack Coating

By Technology Type:

Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD)

Plasma Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD)

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD

By Material Type:

PVDF (Polyvinylidene Fluoride)

Ceramic

