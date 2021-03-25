Global Big Data as a Service Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Global Big Data as a Service Market is valued approximately at USD 8.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Big Data as a Service is a combination of cloud computing platform and big data analytics technologies, that offers analysis of large and complex datasets over the internet or as a hosted service. Big data as a service help user to reduce the cost and time for the deployment of big data projects and enable organizations to manage big data on the cloud and allows departments to easily access data. Rapid demand in industries to gain actionable insights from big data and growth on data due to digitization and automation are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, the global demand for data storage was 400 exabytes and supply for data storage was 400 exabytes in 2009 and is anticipated to rise 42,700 exabytes of demand for data storage and 24,800 exabytes of supply for data storage in 2020. Further, Bdaas solutions to enhance roi and decision-making capabilities and rising advancements of cloud Ai, MI, Iot and Advanced analytics is opportunistic factor for this market. However, complexity in extracting valuable insights out of humongous data source is the major factor restricting the growth of global Big Data as a Service market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ : https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/reactive-diluents-industry-trends-sales-production-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2023-nx8x7744m3r7

The regional analysis of global Big Data as a Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to the presence of large number of BDaaS vendors. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

ALSO READ : https://geeksarticle.com/protective-relay-market-report-segmentation-market-players-trends-and-forecast-2024/

Major market player included in this report are:

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP

Teradata Corporation

SAS

Dell Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/29/1892639/0/en/Biscuits-Market-Global-Demand-is-Anticipated-to-Grow-at-a-CAGR-of-5-by-2023-Predicts-Market-Research-Future.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type:

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Ecommerce and Retail

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Big Data as a Service Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Big Data as a Service Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Big Data as a Service Market, by Organization Size, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.4. Big Data as a Service Market, by Deployment Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.5. Big Data as a Service Market, by Industry Vertical, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.5.1. Big Data as a Service Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.6. Key Trends

1.7. Estimation Methodology

1.8. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Big Data as a Service Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Big Data as a Service Market Dynamics

3.1. Big Data as a Service Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Big Data as a Service Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Big Data as a Service Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Big Data as a Service Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Big Data as a Service Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Big Data as a Service Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solutions

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global Big Data as a Service Market, by Organization Size

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Big Data as a Service Market by Organization Size, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Big Data as a Service Market Estimates & Forecasts by Organization Size, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Big Data as a Service Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Large Enterprises

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105