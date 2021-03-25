Global Bleaching Clay Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Global Bleaching Clay Market is valued approximately at USD 814.28 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Bleaching clay is a clay absorbent which when mixed with fats and oil at specific conditions, decolorizes and refines oil and fats by removing the coloring bodies and contaminants. The bleaching clay market is expected to experience an impressive growth as it is used in various sectors for decolorizing and refining margarine, oils, mineral oils and animal fats. As a result, the demand & adoption for Bleaching Clay would increase thereby, making its way for the growth of the market. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rising consumption of refined oil. The pervasive use of bleaching clays in industrial sectors is especially evident in the production of biodiesel, industrial triglycerides which are used in the production of paints, soaps and varnishes would drive the demand for bleaching clay. Further, mineral oil-based lubricants are increasingly used in automotive sector owing to its distinctive properties such as reduction of friction by improving the function of the bearing surfaces. Thus, growth in the automotive sector is expected to drive the market. For Instance: According to the Germany Trade & Invest Organization in 2017, Germany is Europe’s largest automotive market in terms of sales and production, accounting for 20% of all new registrations along with 30% of all passenger cars manufactures. Also, Germany automotive industry manufactured approximately 16.4 million vehicles in 2017. In 2017, Germany was considered as a leader in the car production in Europe and around 315,750 commercial vehicle and 5.65 million passenger cars were produced in Germany in 2017. However, high cost associated with its exploration is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Bleaching Clay market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the increasing production of edible oil in India, Malaysia and China along with the rising disposable income. Also, supportive government initiatives and technological advancements have led to growth in manufacturing sites and refineries in China making it one of the leading manufacturers of bleaching clay across the globe.

Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Musim Mas Holdings

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

Taiko Group of Companies

Clariant International AG

W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd

AMCOL Specialty Minerals

20 Microns Nano Minerals Limited

Ashapura Group of Companies

AMC (UK) Ltd.

Refoil Earth Pvt. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Activated Bauxite

Activated Clays

Fullers Earth

By Application:

Industrial Oil

Mineral Oil and Waxes

Vegetable Oil and Animal Fats

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Bleaching Clay Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Bleaching Clay Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Bleaching Clay Market, by Product Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Bleaching Clay Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Bleaching Clay Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Bleaching Clay Market Dynamics

3.1. Bleaching Clay Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

…continued

