Global Blockchain in Retail Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Blockchain in Retail Market is valued approximately at USD 0.15 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy CAGR of more than 84.6% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Blockchain is a technology used to store the information digitally in a public database, which uses distributed databases and cryptography to record and secure transactions. Blockchain is used for majority of industrial concerns such as supply chain management, transparency, guaranteeing authenticity, reducing counterfeits, smoothing logistics, and providing fast delivery. Factors such as increase in demand for transparent transactions and smart contracts are likely to propel the growth of the market. The rising spending on blockchain across world, rising adoption of the blockchain technology in the retail industry, rising efficiency, speed in retail as well as supply chain transactions and reduced total cost of ownership are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the Worldwide spending on blockchain solutions is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2018 to an estimated $15.9 billion by 2023. However, uncertain Regulatory and compliance Environment is the major factor restraining the growth of global Blockchain in Retail market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Blockchain in Retail market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing technology adoption and infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)
Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd.
Bitfury Group Limited
Cognizant, Infosys Limited
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Tata Consultancy Services Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:
Platform
Services

By Application:
Compliance Management
Identity Management
Loyalty and Rewards Management
Payments & Smart Contracts
Supply Chain Management
Others

By Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Blockchain in Retail Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Blockchain in Retail Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Blockchain in Retail Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Blockchain in Retail Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Blockchain in Retail Market, by Organization Size, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Blockchain in Retail Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Blockchain in Retail Market Dynamics
3.1. Blockchain in Retail Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Blockchain in Retail Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

…..Continued.

