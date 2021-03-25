Global Blockchain IoT Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Blockchain IoT Market is valued approximately at USD 59.42 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 90.33% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing adoption of internet of things along with the rising emphasis on enhancing operational efficiency. Additionally, growth in initiatives taken by government and surging utility of blockchain solutions for digital identity and smart contracts are further likely to propel the growth of the market. However, uncertain regulatory status and lack of awareness about blockchain technology are expected to hamper the market growth. One reason for such a rise in the industry is worldwide IoT networking for data sharing. At the same time, service offering greater protection in data transfer often helps to increase the adoption of this technology. The growing acceptance of

blockchain payment technology in the retail sector is expected to drive the blockchain IoT market over the forecast timespan. Blockchain technology is used by many retailers and manufacturers to streamline their processes and reduce extra overheads. Additionally, the implementation of both blockchain and IoT is helping retailers monitor products and avoid product manipulation. Blockchain provides security with improved levels of encryption that remove the challenges IoT faces. The growing demand for product monitoring solutions is thus also driving the IoT blockchain market. Major benefits of blockchain technology are less paperwork leading to less transportation delays, lower shipping costs, few manual errors and fast product recognition.

The regional analysis of Global Blockchain IoT market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Over the coming years, the Asia Pacific region is projected to see significant growth in the global IoT blockchain industry. China is projected to generate enormous demand for blockchain solutions, particularly from its manufacturing sector. Owing to the growing investment made for retail IoT solutions, the European blockchain IoT market is projected to hold a large share globally. Top retailers are focused on using blockchain-based IoT technologies to optimize their retail services to clients.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Amazon.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems

Ethereum Foundation

The Linux Foundation

R3

Filament

Ambrosus

Atonomi

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future

growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offerings:

Hardware

Software

Infrastructure Provider

Application:

Smart Contract

Data Security

Data Sharing/Communication

Asset Tracking & Management

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Blockchain IoT Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

