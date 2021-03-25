Global Blood Screening Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Blood Screening Market is valued approximately at USD 2.02 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A Blood screening is a medical process in which blood is examined for a specific condition and it helps to monitor disease and a variety of other conditions such any sort of infection or disease. Blood Screening technology is widely used in various fields of diagnostics of diseases such as HIV, Cancer and infections. Additionally, Blood Screening to witness prominent growth owing to the incorporation of nucleic acid amplification test and advancements in blood screening tests. As a result, the demand & adoption for blood screening would increase thereby, making its way for the growth of the market. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the prevalence of infectious diseases and demand for safe blood units. For Instance: According to the LANCET Public Health in 2017, the incidence of HIV has increased from 0.23 per 100,000 in 2004 to approx. 4.2 per 100,000 individuals in 2017. Similarly, as per the SupChina Organization in

China, the surge in the number of HIV-infected people increased from 759,000 in 2017 to approx. 1.2 million in 2018. Similarly, as per the National Center for Health Statistics in 2017, around 54,285 new cases of salmonella were reported across United States. As a result, the demand and need for blood screening tests would increase as these tests are widely utilized to observe, screen and assess to analyze human conditions. Furthermore, emergence of multiplexing and microbiology screening are also expected to set various opportunities for the growth of the market. However, high initial set up cost and complex regulations for blood bank and screening test is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Blood Screening market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases along with the increasing demand for donated blood. The dominance of the region is witnessed owing to the presence of the well-established infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories and increasing prevalence of newer pathogens. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as rising public-private initiative aimed towards boosting advance research practices and increase investment to promote blood screening research is expected to create lucrative prospects for the growth pf the region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Grifols S.A

F. Hoffmann-La Rochen AG

Abbott Laboratories

Biomérieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Becton, Dickson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Software & Services

By Technology:

Nucleic Acid Testing

ELISA

Rapid Tests

Western Blot Assays

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

By End-User:

Blood Banks

Hospitals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Blood Screening Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Blood Screening Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Blood Screening Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Blood Screening Market, by Product , 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Blood Screening Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Blood Screening Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Blood Screening Market Dynamics

3.1. Blood Screening Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Blood Screening Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Blood Screening Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Blood Screening Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Blood Screening Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology , 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Blood Screening Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Nucleic Acid Testing

5.4.2. ELISA

5.4.3. Rapid Tests

5.4.4. Western Blot Assays

5.4.5. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Chapter 6. Global Blood Screening Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Blood Screening Market by Product , Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Blood Screening Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Blood Screening Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Reagents & Kits

6.4.2. Instruments

6.4.3. Software & Services

Chapter 7. Global Blood Screening Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Blood Screening Market by End-User , Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Blood Screening Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Blood Screening Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Blood Banks

7.4.2. Hospitals

Chapter 8. Global Blood Screening Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Blood Screening Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Blood Screening Market

8.2.1. U.S. Blood Screening Market

8.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Technology Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. End-user breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Blood Screening Market

8.3. Europe Blood Screening Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Blood Screening Market

8.3.2. Germany Blood Screening Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Blood Screening Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Blood Screening Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Blood Screening Market

8.4.2. India Blood Screening Market

8.4.3. Japan Blood Screening Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Blood Screening Market

8.5. Latin America Blood Screening Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Blood Screening Market

8.5.2. Mexico Blood Screening Market

8.6. Rest of The World Blood Screening Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Grifols S.A

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

9.2.3. Abbott Laboratories

9.2.4. Biomérieux

9.2.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

9.2.6. Becton, Dickson and Company

9.2.7. Danaher Corporation

9.2.8. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

9.2.9. Siemens Healthineers AG

9.2.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL BLOOD SCREENING MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL BLOOD SCREENING MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL BLOOD SCREENING MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL BLOOD SCREENING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL BLOOD SCREENING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PRODUCT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL BLOOD SCREENING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TECHNOLOGY 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL BLOOD SCREENING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY

….….Continued

