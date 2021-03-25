Global Blow Molding Machinery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Blow Molding Machinery Market is valued approximately at USD 4,839.54 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.71% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Low molding machines conduct manufacturing processes in which hollow plastic components are joined to form bottles and other commodities. The procedure involves melting plastic, and then allowing compressed air to move through the tube-like object with a hole at one end. Pressing the molten plastic to match the mold allows use of the air pressure. The market growth is primarily driven by growth in plastic industry. Additionally, surging demand from food and beverages packaging along with the increasing adoption of rigid plastics in packaging materials are other major

factors which are fueling the growth of the market. However, environmental concerns associated with the blow molding machinery are expected to hamper the market growth. Low labor costs, bulk production and high demand for molded plastic products are driving growth in the industry. Compared to other forming methods, blow molding is the most versatile technique. This is also commonly used in industries like the automotive, medical, packaging, food & beverage, and others. Increasing demand for blow molding machines in the food & beverage industry to manufacture various packaging and processing components, including food & beverage containers, processing equipment components, conveyor system components, and others, is one of the major factors driving market growth.

The regional analysis of Blow Molding Machinery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Over the coming years, the Asia Pacific region is projected to see significant growth in the blow molding machinery market owing to increasing trend of westernization, increasing disposable incomes and changing consumer food habits have fuelled demand for bottled beverages, particularly in developing countries like India and China. Additionally, hectic lifestyles have led customers around the country to choose soda and carbonated beverages. This, in effect, is likely to drive regional demand for packaging items.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bekum

Jsw Group

Milacron

Nissei Asb Machine

Parker Plastic Machinery

Jomar Corporation

Jiangsu Victor Machinery Ltd.

British Plastics Federation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Type of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Streamline Plastic

Injection moulding

Blow Moulding

Thermoforming

Others

Application:

Food Packaging

Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Blow Molding Machinery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

