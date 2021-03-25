Global Bone Grafting Screw Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

The Bone grafting screw has commendable application in Bone grafting procedure. The bone grafting is a surgical procedure that is processed with an intention to replace missing bones to repair bone fractures that are extremely complex, fail to heal properly and pose a significant health risk to patient. Therefore, bone grafting screw are used to repair fracture and rebuild the fractured bone efficiently. It has wide range of application in dental implants to place artificial tooth in mouth or repair deficient tooth or rebuild bones through the transplantation of bone tissue. Hence, the rising cases of dental caries and remarkable application of bone grafting screws in tooth implantation significant drives the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: As per the World Dental Federation (FDI), 2019, oral disease affects more than 3.9 billion people across the world with untreated dental caries impacting almost half of the world’s population that is 44%. Also, as per the World Dental Federation 2019, approximately 60-90% of school children and nearly 100% adults have tooth decay that lead to pain and discomfort in teeth. However, lack of skilled professionals for bone grafting procedure across the globe hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Bone Grafting Screw market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global bone grafting screw market due to the rising incident of accidents and bone fractures in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global bone grafting screw market due to the rising incident of tooth decays coupled availability of low cost dentalcare tourism in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Smith & Nephew

Wright Medical

B Braun

Medtronic

Globus Medical

Orthofix Holdings

NuVasive

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Function offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Stainless-Steel

Titanium

Bioabsorbable

By Application:

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Spinal

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Bone Grafting Screw Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Bone Grafting Screw Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Bone Grafting Screw Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Bone Grafting Screw Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Bone Grafting Screw Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Bone Grafting Screw Market Dynamics

3.1. Bone Grafting Screw Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Bone Grafting Screw Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Bone Grafting Screw Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Bone Grafting Screw Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Bone Grafting Screw Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Bone Grafting Screw Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Stainless-Steel

5.4.2. Titanium

5.4.3. Bioabsorbable

Chapter 6. Global Bone Grafting Screw Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Bone Grafting Screw Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Bone Grafting Screw Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Bone Grafting Screw Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Lower Extremity

6.4.2. Upper Extremity

6.4.3. Spinal

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Bone Grafting Screw Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Bone Grafting Screw Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Bone Grafting Screw Market

7.2.1. U.S. Bone Grafting Screw Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Bone Grafting Screw Market

7.3. Europe Bone Grafting Screw Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Bone Grafting Screw Market

7.3.2. Germany Bone Grafting Screw Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Bone Grafting Screw Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Bone Grafting Screw Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Bone Grafting Screw Market

7.4.2. India Bone Grafting Screw Market

7.4.3. Japan Bone Grafting Screw Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Bone Grafting Screw Market

7.5. Latin America Bone Grafting Screw Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Bone Grafting Screw Market

7.5.2. Mexico Bone Grafting Screw Market

…continued

