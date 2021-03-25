Global Building PanelsMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

All news

Global   Building PanelsMarket is valued approximately USD 14.31 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Increasing demand for material handling equipment is the major factor driving the market growth. Apart from this, increased application of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles in the construction industry and growing use of mining equipment are also contributing to the market growth. Moreover,   Building Panelsalso finds its applications in various end-use verticals such as agriculture, marine, manufacturing along with many other industries. Technological advancement in industrial processes owing to the surge in many small commercial and industrial players in emerging economies tends to accelerate towards the growth of the market. However, high manufacturing and maintenance cost is a factor anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of   Building PanelsMarket is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to account for the majority of the market share owing to the presence of many major players in the region along with technological advancement in agriculture and marine industry has led towards the growth of the market in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Actuant
Bosch Rexroth
Caterpillar
Eaton
KYB Corporation
Parker Hannifin
SMC Corporation
Jiangsu Hengli Hydraulic
Wipro Enterprises
Hydac

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Function:
Double-Acting Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
Single-Acting Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles
By Specification:
Welded Cylinders

Tie-Rod Cylinders
Telescopic Cylinders
Mill-Type Cylinders
By Bore Size:
150 MM
By Industry:
Construction
Aerospace & Defense
Material Handling
Agriculture
Mining
Automotive
Marine
Oil & Gas
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the   Building PanelsMarket in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.   Building PanelsMarket, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.   Building PanelsMarket, by Function, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.   Building PanelsMarket, by Specification, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.   Building PanelsMarket, by Bore Size, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.   Building PanelsMarket, by Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

….….continued

 

All news

