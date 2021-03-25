Global Business Process Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Business Process Management Market is valued approximately USD 8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Business process Management (BPM) is operation Management that improves corporate performance by maintaining, managing and optimizing organizations business processes. Business process management offers wide range of activities including design, automation, modeling, control, execution, measurement, process optimization, and others to support company’s goals. BPM is used in various end use industries such as Banking, Financial services and Insurance, IT, Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Science etc. The optimized resource utilization through automated business processes, automated systems helps to serve customers’ dynamic requirement and streamlined communication across varied business functions in the organization are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising strategic alliances such as merger, acquisitions and product launch by market key player will create lucrative opportunities for the market. For instance, as per company’s news release in February 2020, Pegasystems launched Pega Express, a new code software development methodology integrated. Pega Epress is the combination of industry-leading case management, Business Process Management (BPM), robotic process automation, AI, mobile, and omnichannel User Experience (UX) on a unified platform. However, persistent growth in cyberattacks and security issues is the major factor restraining the growth of global Business Process Management market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Business Process Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

ALSO READ : https://marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/2021/02/23/insulation-market-share-sourcing-strategy-downstream-buyers-industry-size-segmentation-analysis-and-global-forecast-to-2022-18/

Major market player included in this report are:

Pegasystems Inc.

Appian Corporation

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Software AG

Nintex

OpenText Corporation

Genpact

Newgen Software Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Platform

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Information Technology

Telecommunication

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Other Industries

ALSO READ : https://newtecharticles.com/string-inverter-market-size-2020-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2023/

By Business Function:

Human Resource Management

Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Sales and Marketing

Accounting and Finance

Customer Service Support

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Business Process Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/05/28/1853247/0/en/Chronic-Inflammatory-Demyelinating-Polyneuropathy-CIDP-Market-to-Expand-at-a-Meteoric-CAGR-of-6-2-to-Account-for-USD-3907-17-Mn-During-Forecast-Period-2018-2023.html

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Business Process Management Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Business Process Management Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Business Process Management Market, by Deployment Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Business Process Management Market, by Organizational Size, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Business Process Management Market, by Industry, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Business Process Management Market, by Business Function, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Business Process Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Business Process Management Market Dynamics

3.1. Business Process Management Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Business Process Management Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105