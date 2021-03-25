Global Calcium Chloride Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Calcium chloride, with a chemical formula CaCl2, is an inorganic salt that acts as a typical ionic halide. It is colorless crystalline solid at room temperature and is highly soluble in water. It is commercially available in liquid and anhydrous forms. Calcium chloride is hygroscopic generally kept in airtight containers and is used as a drying agent. The end use applications of calcium chloride include dust control & de-icing, gas & oil, contraction, and niche applications such as metallurgical & food processing industries. The market growth is primarily driven by surging demand from oil and gas industry for drilling fluids applications. According to Statista more than 4 billion metric tons of oil is produced worldwide annually of which one-third is produced in middle east region. From 1990 to 2018 Saudi Arabia accounted to 266 billion barrels of oil reserves. The state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Company continues to identify, expand and enhance its oil production. In 2016 it discovered 2 new oil fields and one new gas field which bring the total to 130 fields which has a production capacity of 12 million barrels per day. Also, the company aims to double its gas production to 23 billion standard cubic feet per day. Furthermore, the growing adoption of calcium chloride as a food preservative in the food industry is also likely to augment the market growth in the coming years. As the European Food and drinks market contributed to be the largest manufacturing sector in 2017 with a turnover of USD 1222 billion. Also, the food and drinks industry accounted to export of 113.5 billion in 2017 which further strengthens the increase in use of calcium chloride during the forecast period. However, excessive consumption of calcium chloride causes serious ill effects, such as kidney stones, irregular heartbeats, muscle spasms, and joint pains, which impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Calcium Chloride market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the extreme cold weather conditions which increases the demand for calcium chloride as a de-icing agent. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rising demand in end-use industries such as food processings would create lucrative growth prospects for the Calcium Chloride market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aarti Industries Limited (AIL)

Aditya Birla Chemicals (India) Limited

Great Lakes Chloride, Inc.

Hill Brothers Chemical Co.

Koruma Klor Alkali A.Ş.

LUXI Group

Nedmag B.V.

Oxy Chemical Corporation

Premier Chemicals Ltd.

Química del Cinca, S.L.U.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Food Grade

Technical Grade

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Road Maintenance

Food Additive

Agriculture

Chemical Intermediate

Water Treatment

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Calcium Chloride Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

