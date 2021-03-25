All news

Global Candy SpA in Consumer Appliances (World) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Candy SpA experienced significant growth over the review period. The key to its success was the synthesis of Italian creativity and design with advanced technology, smartness and connectivity. In January 2019, the company was acquired by Haier Group, which will leverage from the Italian company to consolidate its position in the Western European market.

Euromonitor International’s Candy SpA in Consumer Appliances (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.

 

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Candy SpA in Consumer Appliances (World)

Euromonitor International

March 2019

Scope of the Report

Introduction

State of Play

Exposure to Future Growth

Competitive Positioning

Major Appliances

Small Appliances

Key Findings

Appendix

….CONTINUED

