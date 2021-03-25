All news

Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

organizations, individuals, events, or products. Carbon footprint management deals with the accounting and measurement of carbon emissions from different verticals including Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Residential and Commercial Buildings, Transportation and Logistics and others. Rising concerns regarding global warming climate change, and the need for an international agreement on carbon emission is increasing the demand for carbon footprint management. Increasing government initiatives and employment of a standardized monitoring framework are encouraging low carbon emission policies. For instance, the Climate Change Act 2008 of United Kingdom, Mandatory Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Law of Europe, Clean Air Act to monitor and regulate greenhouse gas emissions in the United States are some of the regulations targeted to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. These regulatory norms targeting to limiting global temperature is mandating industries and organization to comply with the carbon emission regulations are significantly increasing the adoption of carbon footprint management services and solution leading to the market growth. Furthermore, the modernization of IT and telecom infrastructure is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high cost associated with the replacement of existing infrastructure with greener and low carbon emitting infrastructure impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Carbon Footprint Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to stringent regulatory framework and higher spending on carbon footprint management solutions. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid industrialization, increased foreign investments, and government subsidies for carbon management programs would create lucrative growth prospects for the Carbon Footprint Management market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:
Accenture PLC
IBM Corporation
Johnson Controls
Green Step Solutions Inc.
SAP SE
Schneider Electric S.E.
Enablon SA
VERISAE, INC.
Accuvio (ManageCO2 Software Ltd)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Solution
Services
By Services:
Consulting
Integration and Deployment
Support and Maintenance
By Deployment Mode:
Cloud
On-premises
By Vertical:
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Residential and Commercial Buildings
Transportation and Logistics
IT and Telecom
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Services, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Deployment Mode, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Carbon Footprint Management Market, by Verticals, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study

….. continued

 

