Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

gases that is made to compensate for an emission made elsewhere. The offsets can be calculated in tons of carbon dioxide equivalents, as on tons of carbon offset represent the reduction of one tons of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases. The carbon credit represents the generic term of any tradable certificate or permit which offers the right to emit one tons of carbon dioxide or the equivalent amount of different greenhouse gas. The market is expected to drive over the forecast years due to favorable government initiatives taken across the globe regarding the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. For instance: as per Carbonbrief.org, the Indian Government has pledge to cut the intensity of its carbon emission by 33-35 percent and boost the renewable energy capacity to 40 percent by 2030. Similarly, according to the Electric Vehicle Initiative, Japan’s automotive industry aims to reduce greenhouse emission by 80% from producing electric vehicles by domestic automakers till 2050. Such favorable government initiatives are anticipated to upsurge the market growth in the forthcoming period. However, lack of awareness among people is the major factor that deters market growth over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Carbon Offset/Carbon credit Trading service market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the due to presence of government regulations regarding reduction of greenhouse emission. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as rapid growth in smart cities projects along with increasing awareness among people regarding greenhouse gas emission in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Carbon Credit Capital

Terrapass

Renewable Choice

3Degrees

NativeEnergy

GreenTrees

South Pole Group

Aera Group

Allcot Group

Carbon Clear

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Industrial

Household

Energy Industry

Other

By Application:

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Carbon Offset/Carbon credit Trading service Market in Market Study:

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Carbon Offset Carbon Credit Trading Services Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Carbon Offset Carbon Credit Trading Services Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Carbon Offset Carbon Credit Trading Services Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Carbon Offset Carbon Credit Trading Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

….. continued

