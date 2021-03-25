Global Cardiac Mapping Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Global Cardiac mapping Market is valued approximately at USD 1.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Cardiac mapping is one of the advanced process associated with the collection and display of the gathered data from an electrocardiogram. The primary function of the cardiac mapping system is to monitor the coordination between heart beats and electric impulses. Although, with the technological advancements in the cardiac mapping systems, these systems can reduce mapping time with the use of intelligent automation tools. The easy technique of the cardiac mapping allows physicians to precisely identify the location of heart chamber that are experiencing arrhythmia. The rise in aged population and their susceptibility towards various health concerns such as cardiac problems are leading the growth in the global cardiac mapping market. The rising geriatric population is a key factor driving the demand for cardiac mapping. According to WHO report, annual number of CVD deaths in 2016 about 17.9 million people across the globe died of CVD that is expected to increase 24.2 million deaths by 2030. Similarly, as per our world in data organization, global burden of cardiovascular diseases increases from 302 million in 2001 to 365 million in 2017. Further, as per World Health Organization, global burden of CVD in estimated to increase from 10.4% in 2010 to 11.6% by 2030. The rising number of patients suffering from cardiac conditions such as coronary artery disease, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, arrhythmia, myocardial infarction, and others is increasing the global market for cardiac mapping. Apart from this, technological advancements in cardiac mapping systems is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, lack of adequate infrastructure in emerging nations and high cost of cardiac mapping system impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Cardiac mapping market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the higher prevalence rate of heart disorders, increase in approval rate of mapping systems and high incidence of CVDs are the key factors driving the North American market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as higher patient pool for CVDs, increasing demand for advanced system and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cardiac mapping market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Biosense Webster, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
Medtronic Plc
Boston Scientific Corporation
Microport Scientific Corporation
EP Solutions Sa
Acutus Medical
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Biotronik
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Contact Cardiac mapping systems
Non-contact Cardiac mapping systems
By Indication:
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
AVNRT
Other Arrhythmias
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Cardiac mapping Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Cardiac mapping Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Cardiac mapping Market, by Product Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Cardiac mapping Market, by Indication, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Cardiac mapping Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Cardiac mapping Market Dynamics
3.1. Cardiac mapping Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Cardiac mapping Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Cardiac mapping Market, by Product Type
…continued
