Global Cathodic Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Global Cathodic Protection Market is valued approximately USD 4450 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Cathodic protection is referred to a technique precisely used to control the corrosion of a metal surface by developing it as the cathode of an electrochemical cell. The Cathodic protection market is primarily driven by surging construction of both residential and commercial spaces, favorable government regulations for corrosion protection, escalating infrastructural demands in developed and developing countries and escalating need and utility in the power sector. The surging construction sector is acting as a key driver towards the demand and adoption of cathodic protection as it reduces the impact of corrosion in the construction materials. For instance: According to International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to 3.9% (approx.) in 2018. In addition, as per the annual report of European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) in 2017, it is clearly stated that construction activity in entire Europe grew by 2.2% in 2016 (reaching approximately 1,278 billion Euro) compared to 2015. Similarly, in 2017, a similar increase is forecasted (more than 2%) followed by increase of 3% in 2018 resulting into positively influencing the development and growth of cathodic protection market. However, high fragmented market structure and availability of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Cathodic Protection market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging need and utility in power sector along with favorable government regulations for corrosion protection. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as surging construction sector which include both residential and commercial spaces and escalating industrialization in countries such as China and India would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cathodic Protection market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aegion Corporation

Matcor, Inc

BAC Corrosion Control Ltd

Nakabohtec Corrosion Protecting Co Ltd

Perma-Pipe

Corrosion Protection Specialist

The Nippon Corrosion Engineering

Imenco

SAE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Galvanic (Sacrificial Anodes)

Impressed Current

By Application:

Pipelines

Storage Facilities

Processing Plants

Water & Wastewater

Transportation

Building

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cathodic Protection Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cathodic Protection Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cathodic Protection Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cathodic Protection Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cathodic Protection Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cathodic Protection Market Dynamics

3.1. Cathodic Protection Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cathodic Protection Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cathodic Protection Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cathodic Protection Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cathodic Protection Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cathodic Protection Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Galvanic (Sacrificial Anodes)

5.4.2. Impressed Current

Chapter 6. Global Cathodic Protection Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cathodic Protection Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cathodic Protection Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cathodic Protection Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Pipelines

6.4.2. Storage Facilities

6.4.3. Processing Plants

6.4.4. Water & Wastewater

6.4.5. Transportation

6.4.6. Building

6.4.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Cathodic Protection Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Cathodic Protection Market, Regional Market Snapshot

…continued

