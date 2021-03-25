Global Chef Uniform Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

The global Chef uniform market is primarily driven owing to surging urbanization in both developed and developing countries, escalating number of hotels and restaurants with the rising tourism sector on the global scenario. The surging number of tourists is acting as a key driver considering the development and growth of chef uniform market. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, in 2017, France is expected to attract 82,854,000 international tourist arrivals which is expected to grow by 3.1% in the next year 2018. As a result of this, the demand for hotels is likely to rise which in turn would increase the need for chef uniforms. Moreover, according to Spain Energy and Tourism Ministry, Spain has surpassed its own tourism record in the European Union for the seventh year in a row

with around 75.3 million foreign visitors visited the country in the year 2016. That’s around 7.2 million tourists more than as compared to 2015 accounting for a rise of 9.9%. Also, a major portion of foreign visitors in Spain came from the countries which includes the United Kingdom, Germany and France. The top tourist’s destinations in Spain includes Catalonia which was the leading region with 17 million tourists from the month of January to November in the year 2017 that was 3.8% more than as compared to year 2015 further augmenting the adoption and utility of chef uniform market. However, the low focus by small restaurants and cafe’s on providing chef uniform to the cooking staff is acting as a restraining factor towards the adoption and utility of chef uniform market.

The regional analysis of global Chef Uniform market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging tourism sector along with high presence of big hotels and restaurant chains in United States and Canada. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as escalating number of hotels and restaurants and surging urbanization in the countries of China and India which include establishments of new hotels & food outlets would create lucrative growth prospects for the Chef Uniform market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dickies

ChefUniforms

Cayson Designs

Happychefuniforms

Bragard USA

Chefwear

Chefworks

Chaud Devant

Lost Car Apparel

F&B Uniform

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Chef Coats

Lightweight Chef Wear

Cook Shirts

Chef Pants

By End User:

Men’s

Women’s

Unisex

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Chef Uniform Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Chef Uniform Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Chef Uniform Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Chef Uniform Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Chef Uniform Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Chef Uniform Market Dynamics

3.1. Chef Uniform Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Chef Uniform Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Chef Uniform Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Chef Uniform Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Chef Uniform Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Chef Uniform Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Chef Coats

5.4.2. Lightweight Chef Wear

5.4.3. Cook Shirts

5.4.4. Cook Pants

Chapter 6. Global Chef Uniform Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Chef Uniform Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Chef Uniform Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Chef Uniform Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Mens

6.4.2. Womens

6.4.3. Unisex

Chapter 7. Global Chef Uniform Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Chef Uniform Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Chef Uniform Market

7.2.1. U.S. Chef Uniform Market

7.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Chef Uniform Market

7.3. Europe Chef Uniform Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Chef Uniform Market

7.3.2. Germany Chef Uniform Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Chef Uniform Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Chef Uniform Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Chef Uniform Market

7.4.2. India Chef Uniform Market

7.4.3. Japan Chef Uniform Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Chef Uniform Market

7.5. Latin America Chef Uniform Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Chef Uniform Market

7.5.2. Mexico Chef Uniform Market

7.6. Rest of The World Chef Uniform Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Dickies

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. ChefUniforms

8.2.3. Cayson Designs

8.2.4. Happychefuniforms

8.2.5. Bragard USA

8.2.6. Chefwear

8.2.7. Chefworks

8.2.8. Chaud Devant

8.2.9. Lost Car Apparel

8.2.10. F&B Uniform

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

