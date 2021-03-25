Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Clinical trials are research investigations in which people volunteer to test new treatments, interventions or tests as a means to prevent, detect, treat or manage various diseases or medical conditions. The rising advancements in healthcare and medicine for testing and development of new medical procedures and drugs and experiments are likely to propel the demand of this market. Apart from this, increasing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry and globalization of clinical trials and harmonization of regulations resulting in the outsourcing of clinical trial are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For

instance: as per Statista, the global spending on pharmaceutical research and development was USD $129 billion on 2010 and has increased to USD $182 billion in 2019. However, increasing cost of drug development and clinical trials is the major factor restraining the growth of global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of well-established CROs and the high and growing investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Catalent, Inc.

Almac Group

Movianto

Patheon, N.V.

PCI Pharma

Sharp

PAREXEL International Corporation

Marken,

Biocair

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Manufacturing

Packaging and labeling

Distribution

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical

Biologics

Medical Device

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

