Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market is valued approximately USD 10.37 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.7 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. A cloud Database operates on a cloud computing platform where access to the database is provided as a service. Consumers can both use ready-to-use machine pictures that already consist of an optimized fixing of a database or upload their individual mechanism image along with the database installed on it, or. The Database as a service model application evades the users with the trouble to install and maintain the database themselves. The database service provider owns and maintains the database. The rising need for self-driving cloud databases drives the market for Cloud Database and DBaaS. Further, the escalating use of cloud service for data storage space fuels the market growth. As it provides features such as accessibility, expenditure, upgradation, savings and more. these features have propelled multiple companies to relocate their information on the cloud. Most of these companies belong to the healthcare sector, banking sector and insurance division. These companies are mainly reliant on their website and hence choose cloud storage to reduce expenditure of operations and increase efficiency. Hence the growing use of these cloud storage in healthcare through healthcare management systems, electronic health records drives the market growth. While growing demand for net banking, online transactions and mobile banking increases the demand for cloud database market. However, rising privacy and security of the Data Stored on Databases impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026. Although increase in growth of NoSQL Database presents an opportunistic market during the forecast period. Also, the use of these cloud databases for non traditional divisions such as music stores, social networking and online gaming present booming trend for the market.

ALSO READ : https://marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/2021/02/23/decorative-laminates-market-overview-by-brands-regions-applications-types-forecast-to-2022-4/

The regional analysis of global Cloud Database and DBaaS market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology coupled with presence of high-speed internet to access the cloud network. Moreover, the presence of major cloud database and DBaaS vendors in the region to drive market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as growing need for advanced intelligent solutions would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cloud Database and DBaaS market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Google LLC (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Amazon Web Services (AWS)(US)

IBM (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Alibaba Cloud (China)

SAP SE (Germany)

MongoDB (US)

EnterpriseDB (US)

Redis Labs (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ : https://uberant.com/article/684675-pneumatic-conveying-systems-market-size-share-growth-and-forecast-to-2022/

By Database Type:

Structured Query Language (SQL)

Not only Structured Query Language (NoSQL)

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Government

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/05/23/1841396/0/en/Fruit-Puree-Market-Size-to-Reach-USD-14-549-8-Million-by-2023-at-4-4-CAGR-Predicts-Market-Research-Future.html

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, by Database Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, by Deployment Model, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Cloud Database and DBaaS Market, by Vertical, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Dynamics

3.1. Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cloud Database and DBaaS Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105