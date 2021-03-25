Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market is valued approximately USD million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than over the forecast period 2019-2026. The growing need for unified communication solutions has led producers to create more sophisticated communication solutions. At the backdrop of businesses widening their footprints internationally, cloud Video conferencing is growing. Establishing and maintaining business and communication processes results in money resources being spent on construction of infrastructure and network management. The market growth is primarily driven by rapid globalization and remote workforce management. Additionally, benefits associated with cloud video conferencing such as no need to install hardware and software, which is further likely to propel the growth of the market. Cloud Video conferencing provides an efficient and cost-reducing mechanism to maintain reliable, distinct synchronous and non-synchronous communication functions.

Cloud Video conferencing is a technology that allows two or more individuals to converse effectively in real time. Cloud Video conferencing improves the experience of connectivity, reducing travel costs resulting in increased demand from IT industries. The demand for business Cloud Video conferencing is expected to experience significant growth with the globalization. The increased user demand for improved web-based applications has driven the growth of Cloud Video conferencing solutions in the industry. The increased adoption of cloud-based Cloud Video conferencing solutions coupled with video activated cell phones to have created a burgeoning Cloud Video conferencing solution market. The increased penetration of online educational Cloud Video conferencing has driven the growth of Cloud Video conferencing in the industry. In addition, high initial cost, high bandwidth requirement can hamper Cloud Video conferencing market development.

The regional analysis of Cloud Video conferencing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of major market players in the region along with presence of well-established businesses. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the high CAGR region during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft

Cisco Systems Inc.

Zoom

BlueJeans Network

NEC Corporation

Arkadin

TKO Video Communications

ZTE Corporation

Avaya

Lifesize

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cloud Video Conferencing Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

….. continued

