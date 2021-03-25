Global Coconut Milk Powder Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Coconut Milk Powder Market is valued approximately USD 761.90 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.23% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing lactose intolerant population which increases demand for Coconut Milk Powder as it is used as a substitute for milk powder combined with lactose containing is a key factor expected to drive global market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, increased demand for Coconut Milk Powder in drink manufacturing is another factor expected to further increase target market fuel growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing production of new products by different

manufacturers to meet customer needs is another factor expected to fuel target market growth over the projected timeframe. Ongoing trend observed on the target market is increasing the use of Global Coconut Milk Powder as an alternative to conventional milk powder across various application of foods and beverages. Production by manufacturers of organic vegan Coconut Milk Powder and vegan Coconut Milk Powder is expected to generate potential revenue opportunities over the forecast period for key players operating on target market.

The regional analysis of Global Coconut Milk Powder market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to the growing demand for Global Coconut Milk Powder in this area, particularly from South Asian countries. On top of that, rising lactose intolerant population across different countries in this area is another factor expected to fuel Global Coconut Milk Powder growth over the forecast period. Due to the growing demand for Global Coconut Milk Powder as an alternative in the food and beverage industry across various countries in this region, the market in North America followed by Europe is expected to register significant growth over the forecast time span.

Major market player included in this report are:

The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd.

Tirumala Food Industries

Enature Organic Products

Ayam SARL.

Nestlé S.A.

Renuka Foods PLC

S & P Industries Sdn Bhd

Star Heritage Products

Pulau Sambu Singapore Pte Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source:

Conventional

Organic

Application:

Snacks

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Products

Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Coconut Milk Powder Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Coconut Milk Powder Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Coconut Milk Powder Market, by Source, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Coconut Milk Powder Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Coconut Milk Powder Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Coconut Milk Powder Market Dynamics

3.1. Coconut Milk Powder Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Coconut Milk Powder Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Coconut Milk Powder Market, by Source

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Coconut Milk Powder Market by Source, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Coconut Milk Powder Market Estimates & Forecasts by Source 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Coconut Milk Powder Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Conventional

5.4.2. Organic

Chapter 6. Global Coconut Milk Powder Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Coconut Milk Powder Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Coconut Milk Powder Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Coconut Milk Powder Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Snacks

6.4.2. Bakery & Confectionery

6.4.3. Dairy & Frozen Products

6.4.4. Beverages

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Coconut Milk Powder Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Coconut Milk Powder Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Coconut Milk Powder Market

7.2.1. U.S. Coconut Milk Powder Market

7.2.1.1. Source breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Coconut Milk Powder Market

7.3. Europe Coconut Milk Powder Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Coconut Milk Powder Market

7.3.2. Germany Coconut Milk Powder Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Coconut Milk Powder Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Coconut Milk Powder Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Coconut Milk Powder Market

7.4.2. India Coconut Milk Powder Market

7.4.3. Japan Coconut Milk Powder Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Coconut Milk Powder Market

7.5. Latin America Coconut Milk Powder Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Coconut Milk Powder Market

7.5.2. Mexico Coconut Milk Powder Market

7.6. Rest of The World Coconut Milk Powder Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. The Coconut Company (UK) Ltd.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Tirumala Food Industries

8.2.3. Enature Organic Products

8.2.4. Ayam SARL

8.2.5. Nestlé S.A.

8.2.6. Renuka Foods PLC

8.2.7. S & P Industries Sdn Bhd

8.2.8. Star Heritage Products

8.2.9. Pulau Sambu Singapore Pte Ltd.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

….….Continued

