Global Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2020-2026

Global Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Cold Rolled Aluminum Coils are produced by processing the aluminum metal through the cold rolling process. The process involves rolling the metal at a temperature low enough for strain-hardening to occur. Although the process is named Cold Rolling, the metal in the process is heated up to deformation to approximately 100 degree Celsius and a large amount of coolant is used throughout the process to maintain thermal equilibrium. The process is mainly carried out to obtain strips and aluminum sheets of the required final gauge and enhanced physical properties such as corrosion

resistance, weldability, and medium strength. These coils are mainly used to make airplane oil tanks, oil pipes, transportation vehicles, ships and Food and Packaging industry. The significant growth in these end-use industries drives the market for Cold Rolled Aluminum coils during the forecast period. Further, the rise in production of aluminum from different sources including Primary and secondary has led the manufacture of Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil across the forecast period. As per the U.S. Geological Survey, the production of aluminum from the primary source increased from 741 thousand metric tons in 2017 to 890 thousand metric tons in 2018. While the production from Secondary sources (from old scrap) increased from to 1590 thousand metric tons in 2017 to 1600 thousand metric tons in 2018. With the increasing production of aluminum, the demand for cold rolled aluminum coils increases.

The regional analysis of global Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the largest production of aluminum in the region. As per the USGS, China produced 33 million metric tons of aluminum in 2018 while India produced 3.7 million tons in the same year. This makes the material widely available in the region at lower costs aiding the market for Cold Rolled Aluminum Coils. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as increasing industrialization along with the rising use of these aluminum coils in multiple end-user industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Chalco

UACJ Corporation

Rio Tinto Ltd.

Constellium SE

Alcoa Corporation

United Company

RUSAL Plc

Novelis Inc

Norsk Hydro ASA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

1000 Series Coil

2000 Series Coil

3000 Series Coil

4000 Series Coil

5000 Series Coil

6000 Series Coil

7000 Series Coil

By Applications:

Transport

Building & Construction

Electrical Engineering

Consumer Goods

Foil & Packaging

Machinery & Equipment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cold Rolled Aluminum Coil Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market, by Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market, by Application, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market Dynamics

3.1. Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. 1000 Series Coil

5.4.2. 2000 Series Coil

5.4.3. 3000 Series Coil

5.4.4. 4000 Series Coil

5.4.5. 5000 Series Coil

5.4.6. 6000 Series Coil

5.4.7. 7000 Series Coil

Chapter 6. Global Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Transport

6.4.2. Building & Construction

6.4.3. Electrical Engineering

6.4.4. Consumer Goods

6.4.5. Foil & Packaging

6.4.6. Machinery & Equipment

6.4.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market

7.2.1. U.S. Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market

7.3. Europe Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market

7.3.2. Germany Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market

7.4.2. India Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market

7.4.3. Japan Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market

7.5. Latin America Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market

7.5.2. Mexico Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market

7.6. Rest of The World Cold Rolled Aluminium Coil Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Chalco

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. UACJ Corporation

8.2.3. Rio Tinto Ltd.

8.2.4. Constellium SE N.V.

8.2.5. Alcoa Corporation

8.2.6.

8.2.7. United Company

8.2.8. RUSAL Plc

8.2.9. Novelis Inc

8.2.10. Norsk Hydro ASA

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. List of secondary sources, used in the study of global cold rolled aluminium coil market

TABLE 2. List of primary sources, used in the study of global cold rolled aluminium coil market

TABLE 3. Global cold rolled aluminium coil market, report scope

TABLE 4. Years considered for the study

TABLE 5. Exchange rates considered

….….Continued

