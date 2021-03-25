All news

Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market is valued approximately at USD 120 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Commercial and Off-highway vehicles are large in size and utilized for multiple tasks such as transport of goods, mining, excavation and others. Due to their large sizes and complicated applications, these vehicles are prone to accidents. With high number of blind spots, the safety concerns increase which propels the use of Radars in these vehicles to alert the driver of various threats. These radars are sensors and microwaves which are used to tackle speed, distance, direction, and angle of arrival, radars detect moving objects and measure speed which helps in lane maintenance and avoids accidents. Further, transportation is the major factor in all the industrial manufacturing as huge quantities of goods transported through commercial vehicles. With the increasing use of commercial vehicle, the safety concerns increase leading to the adoption of Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar across the forecast period. Also, the off-highway vehicles work alongside construction and mining sites, with the use of these radars the drivers are alerted about the presence of pedestrian or any worker in the vicinity of the vehicle. Furthermore, these off-highway vehicles work under different terrains with no lanes, improper visibility and no markings. The radars aid in the better movement of the vehicle without causing any accidents. Hence, the growing construction sector and mining explorations across the globe are expected to fuel the demand for Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radars. Also, the rising technological advancements in the field creates an opportunistic market for Commercial and Off-highway Radar market. For Instance: in December 2019, Continental AG launched its 5th generation automotive radar in the market. The new radar is highly capable and supports vehicle manufacturers’ different requirements and electrical-electronic (E/E) architectures.

The regional analysis of global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of multiple safety norms in the region coupled with he rising use of commercial and off-highway vehicles. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising trend of adopting safe commercial vehicles coupled with the rising purchasing power of the population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:
Robert Bosch GmBH (Germany)
Continental AG (Germany)
Aptiv (Ireland)
Denso Corporation (Japan)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)
Texas Instruments (US)
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)
ZF (Germany)
Magna International (US)
Analog Devices, Inc. (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Frequency Type:
24 GHz
77-82 GHz
By Vehicle Type:
Commercial Vehicle
Off-highway Vehicle
By Component Type:
Long-Range Radar (LRR)
Short & Medium Range Radar (S&MRR)
Mono Camera
Stereo Camera
By Application:
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
Forward Collision Warning System
Intelligent Park Assist
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investor

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, by Frequency, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, by Vehicle Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, by Component Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.5. Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market Dynamics
3.1. Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, by Frequency
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market by Frequency, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market Estimates & Forecasts by Frequency 2016-2026 (USD Million)
5.4. Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. 24 GHz
5.4.2. 77-82 GHz
Chapter 6. Global Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market, by Vehicle Type

…continued

