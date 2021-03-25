Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Compounding Pharmacy Market is valued approximately at USD 8056 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Since last few years, the development of compounding drugs has been increased in which the pharmacies have to deliver advanced compounding services to the patients. In pharmacology, compounding is the science of producing personalized medicines for patients. These drugs are prepared reliant on the physician’s prescription wherein, the individual components are mixed simultaneously as per the recommended dosage form, and strength. The competent pharmacists have a prominent role in the establishing the trust of patients on the healthcare system, reducing the risk of treatments and side effects, achieving better health outcomes, reducing treatment cost, safe access to the treatment and enhanced quality of life. Furthermore, the compounding pharmacy is more emphasized on patient-

care instead of their traditional role of dispensing of medicines and improving the patient safety throughout the treatment management process. Growing acceptance of personalized medicines, rising number of patients visiting physicians to address chronic illness, and increasing geriatric population worldwide are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. As per the United Nation’s report: World Population Prospect-The 2017 Revision, the population of people aged over 60 years is projected to increase from nearly 962 million in 2017 (13% of world population) to around 1.3 billion by 2030, globally. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Compounding Pharmacy around the world. However, high costs of equipment and maintenance of sterile environment, along with shortage of skilled physicians are some major factors expected to hamper the growth of global Compounding Pharmacy market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Compounding Pharmacy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the shortage of drugs reported by the FDA in the U.S. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to growing pharmaceutical awareness among people, along with increasing geriatric population in the emerging economies such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services

Fagron

Fresenius Kabi AG

PharMEDium Services, LLC

Institutional Pharmacy Solutions

Cantrell Drug Company

Triangle Compounding Pharmacies

Lorraine’s Pharmacy

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Oral Medication

Topical Medication

Mouthwashes

Suppositories

By Application:

Medication for Adults

Medication for Veterinary

Medication for Children

Medication for Geriatric

By Therapeutic Area:

Pain Management

Hormone Replacement Therapy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Compounding Pharmacy Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Product Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Therapeutic Area, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Dynamics

3.1. Compounding Pharmacy Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market by Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Compounding Pharmacy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Oral Medication

5.4.2. Topical Medication

5.4.3. Mouthwashes

5.4.4. Suppositories

Chapter 6. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Compounding Pharmacy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Medication for Adults

6.4.2. Medication for Veterinary

6.4.3. Medication for Children

6.4.4. Medication for Geriatric

Chapter 7. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, by Therapeutic Area

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market by Therapeutic Area, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market Estimates & Forecasts by Therapeutic Area 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Compounding Pharmacy Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Pain Management

7.4.2. Hormone Replacement Therapy

Chapter 8. Global Compounding Pharmacy Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Compounding Pharmacy Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.2.1. U.S. Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.2.1.1. Product Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Therapeutic Area breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.3. Europe Compounding Pharmacy Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.3.2. Germany Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Compounding Pharmacy Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.4.2. India Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.4.3. Japan Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.5. Latin America Compounding Pharmacy Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.5.2. Mexico Compounding Pharmacy Market

8.6. Rest of The World Compounding Pharmacy Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Central Admixture Pharmacy Services

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Fagron

9.2.3. Fresenius Kabi AG

9.2.4. PharMEDium Services, LLC

9.2.5. Institutional Pharmacy Solutions

9.2.6. Cantrell Drug Company

9.2.7. Triangle Compounding Pharmacies

9.2.8. Lorraine’s Pharmacy

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PRODUCT TYPE 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY THERAPEUTIC AREA 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL COMPOUNDING PHARMACY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

….….Continued

