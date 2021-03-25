Global Concrete Admixtures Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Concrete Admixtures Market is valued approximately USD 14.12 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.13% over the forecast period 2020-2026. The market growth is primarily driven by rising construction of residential and commercial buildings across various regions of the world. Additionally, rising demand for roads, bridges and high-rise buildings are some other factors which are fueling the growth of the market. However, lack of knowledge about admixtures and surge in raw material prices are expected to hamper the market growth. Growth in the industry is backed by increased investment in the infrastructure market. Government investment in airport expansion would likely boost demand for concrete admixtures. As of January

2015, global airport construction investment stood at nearly USD 540 billion. The growing urbanization is putting pressure on the existing facilities at the airports. Significant development in the global construction and mining industries along with industrial developments in Asia Pacific and Latin America’s emerging economies will play major roles in the growth of the industry in the coming years. In addition to water, Portland cement and aggregate, these admixtures are added to the concrete blend immediately before or during mixing.

The regional analysis of Concrete Admixtures market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Over the coming years, the Asia Pacific region is projected to see significant growth rate in the Concrete Admixtures market owing to the rapid urbanization along with rising private as well as public investment towards the development of infrastructure in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

DOW Chemical Company

BASF SE

Sika AG

W.R. Grace and Co.

Rpm International Inc.

Chryso S.A.S.

Mapei S.P.A

Pidilite Industries

Fosroc International Ltd

Cico Technologies Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product Derivative Type of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Superplasticizers

Normal Plasticizers

Accelerating Agents

Retarding Agents

Air-Entraining Agents

Waterproofing Agents

Others

Application:

Residential

Non-Residential

Infrastructure

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Concrete Admixtures Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

