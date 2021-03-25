Global Construction Machinery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Construction Machinery market is valued approximately USD 146.17 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Construction machinery are those machineries and equipment that have major role in construction process. These are fundamental things required in construction industries. Construction machinery are also referred as heavy-duty vehicle those are designed for executing construction of roads, buildings or any other infrastructure. The machineries include crane, telescopic handling, excavator and others. Due, to its commendable application in construction industries this equipment has major demand and expected to increase with the rise in construction industries across the global. For instance: As

ALSO READ : https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/02/halogen-free-flame-retardant-market.html

per Statista, in public sector in 2016 the spending in construction sector was USD 292 billion and increased up to USD 302 billion in 2018 globally. US accounts for the largest share in construction industries and shows a total expenditure incurred in construction sector in US reached to USD 1293 Billion in 2019. Similarly, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the real estate industry in India is expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030 from USD 120 billion in 2017 and contributed to the 13% of the country’s GDP by 2025. In Addition, rising demand for machines those are cost effective and complied with low emission regulations is a lucrative opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, higher cost of construction machinery cost and faster depreciation is expected to hamper the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Construction Machinery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global construction machinery due to the rapid growth in construction and real estate industry in the region. Similarly, it is expected to grow with faster rate over the upcoming years due to growing supportive government regulation regarding construction projects in the region.

ALSO READ : https://energyandpowerresearchreports.blogspot.com/2020/01/power-metering-system-market-expected.html

Market player included in this report are:

Caterpillar Inc.

JCB India Limited

CNH Industrial NV

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd

Deere & Company

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

Komatsu Ltd

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Volvo Group

Doosan Infracore Co Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/25/1887852/0/en/Ammonium-Phosphate-Market-Size-is-Projected-to-Witness-a-Rapid-Growth-by-Forecast-to-2023-Predicts-Market-Research-Future.html

By Machinery Type:

Crane

Telescopic Handlers

Excavator

Loader & Backbone

Motor Grader

Others

By Drive Type:

Hydraulic

Electric and Hybrid

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Construction Machinery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Construction Machinery Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Construction Machinery Market, by Machinery Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Construction Machinery Market, by Drive Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Construction Machinery Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Construction Machinery Market Dynamics

3.1. Construction Machinery Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Construction Machinery Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Construction Machinery Market, by Machinery Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Construction Machinery Market by Machinery Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Construction Machinery Market Estimates & Forecasts by Machinery Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Construction Machinery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Crane

5.4.2. Telescopic Handlers

5.4.3. Excavator

5.4.4. Loader & Backbone

5.4.5. Motor Grader

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Construction Machinery Market, by Drive Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Construction Machinery Market by Drive Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Construction Machinery Market Estimates & Forecasts by Drive Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Construction Machinery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hydraulic

6.4.2. Electric and Hybrid

Chapter 7. Global Construction Machinery Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Construction Machinery Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Construction Machinery Market

7.2.1. U.S. Construction Machinery Market

7.2.1.1. Machinery Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Drive Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Construction Machinery Market

7.3. Europe Construction Machinery Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Construction Machinery Market

7.3.2. Germany Construction Machinery Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Construction Machinery Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Construction Machinery Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Construction Machinery Market

7.4.2. India Construction Machinery Market

7.4.3. Japan Construction Machinery Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Construction Machinery Market

7.5. Latin America Construction Machinery Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Construction Machinery Market

7.5.2. Mexico Construction Machinery Market

7.6. Rest of The World Construction Machinery Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Caterpillar Inc.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. JCB India Limited

8.2.3. CNH Industrial NV

8.2.4. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd

8.2.5. Deere & Company

8.2.6. Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

8.2.7. Komatsu Ltd

8.2.8. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

8.2.9. Volvo Group

8.2.10. Doosan Infracore Co Ltd

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY MACHINERY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY DRIVE TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 19. U.S. CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 20. U.S. CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 22. CANADA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 23. CANADA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 24. CANADA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 25. UK CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 26. UK CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 27. UK CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 28. GERMANY CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 29. GERMANY CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 30. GERMANY CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105