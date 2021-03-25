Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market is valued approximately at USD 5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Content moderation is the process of filtering, monitoring and assessing the content that has been forwarded to online channels. The content moderation solutions are usually used for guidelines to the user for safeguarding the businesses from sensitive and negative content that can affect the brand image. It categorizes the data which doesn’t meet the standards which can be in any manner like image, text, audio, video and other. It constantly scrutinizes and approves the data if it meets the guidelines, otherwise it detects and blocks the unnecessary content or data from the business website. Increasing volumes of user-generated contents in e-commerce industry and social media websites, along with the integration of

novel technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning in content moderation solutions are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. As per the Shopify, a multinational e-commerce company based in Canada, the ecommerce sales were accounted nearly $2.3 trillion in 2017, which is projected to grow to almost $4.5 trillion by 2021. This, in turns, is expected to accelerate the volume of data thus, strengthening the demand of Content Moderation Solutions market around the world. However, shortcomings of content moderation are some of major forces expected to hamper the growth of global Content Moderation Solutions market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Content Moderation Solutions Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing digitalization of businesses, along with the rising data generation in the industry verticals across the region. However, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period, due to increasing usage of social media websites in the emerging economies in China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Microsoft

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Accenture

IBM Corporation

Appen Limited

Webhelp

Basedo

Alegion

Clarifai, Inc

Cogito Tech LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Software

Services

By Application:

Media & Entertainment

E-commerce & Retail

Automotive

Government

Others

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Content Moderation Solutions Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Content Moderation Solutions Market, by Product Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Content Moderation Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Content Moderation Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Content Moderation Solutions Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Dynamics

3.1. Content Moderation Solutions Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market by Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Content Moderation Solutions Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Software

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Content Moderation Solutions Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Media & Entertainment

6.4.2. E-commerce & Retail

6.4.3. Automotive

6.4.4. Government

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market by Enterprise Size, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Estimates & Forecasts by Enterprise Size 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Content Moderation Solutions Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Large Enterprises

7.4.2. SMEs

Chapter 8. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Content Moderation Solutions Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Content Moderation Solutions Market

8.2.1. U.S. Content Moderation Solutions Market

8.2.1.1. Product Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Enterprise Size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Content Moderation Solutions Market

8.3. Europe Content Moderation Solutions Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Content Moderation Solutions Market

8.3.2. Germany Content Moderation Solutions Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Content Moderation Solutions Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Content Moderation Solutions Market

8.4.2. India Content Moderation Solutions Market

8.4.3. Japan Content Moderation Solutions Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Content Moderation Solutions Market

8.5. Latin America Content Moderation Solutions Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Content Moderation Solutions Market

8.5.2. Mexico Content Moderation Solutions Market

8.6. Rest of The World Content Moderation Solutions Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Microsoft

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Alphabet Inc. (Google)

9.2.3. Accenture

9.2.4. IBM Corporation

9.2.5. Appen Limited

9.2.6. Webhelp

9.2.7. Basedo

9.2.8. Alegion

9.2.9. Clarifai, Inc

9.2.10. Cogito Tech LLC

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PRODUCT TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY ENTERPRISE SIZE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 19. GLOBAL CONTENT MODERATION SOLUTIONS MARKET BY R

….….Continued

