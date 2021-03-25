Global Copper Products Market Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Copper Products Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2026. Governments from various countries around the world have temporarily shut down the production and supply chain of various industries and organizations as well have asked people to stay at home due to COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, Copper-based product manufacturing companies are facing challenges to survive in the market. The copper products that are used in various industries including industrial machinery, transportation, wire & cable, architecture, building construction, electrical & electronic devices, and others due to its due to its electrical and thermal conductivity. The rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies and growth in electronics & electrical industry are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in April 2019, Wieland Group and Global Brass and Copper signed a Merger Agreement, in which Wieland Group acquired Global Brass and Copper. This agreement will allow increase the manufacture, distribute over 90 facilities and about 9000 employees serving the wide variety of industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. However, high competition from substitute materials, namely, PVC, aluminum, and others are the major factors restraining the growth of global Copper Products market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Copper Products market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Wieland Copper Products, LLC

Gulf Copper and Manufacturing Corporation

First Quantum Ltd.

E&M Copper Products

ASARCO LLC

Premier Copper Products

Aurubis AG

Jiangxi Copper

Hailiang Group Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Copper Plates

Copper Strips

Copper Foils

Copper Tubes

Copper Rods

Copper Wires

Copper Profilese

By Application:

Corrosion Resistance Part

Electrical Conductivity Part

Structural Part

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Copper Products Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

