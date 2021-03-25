Global Coronary Stent Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019-2026

Global Coronary Stent Market is valued approximately at USD 8.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Coronary stents are minute tubes, used in the treatment of coronary heart disease to open the narrowed arteries. These stents are applicable in a procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or angioplasty. These coronary stents are often placed inside the coronary artery during the angioplasty. These stents help in preventing the artery from blocking again. Increasing prevalence of coronary artery diseases and consequent increase in the number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures is one of the prominent factors contributing towards the demand for coronary stents. According to the American Heart Association, the occurred of death due to cardiovascular diseases was about 17.6 million in 2016, and a number is expected to grow to over 23.6 million by 2030 worldwide. Whereas, as per Out World in Data organization the cardiovascular disease burden worldwide has been increased from 300 million in 2000 to 362.3 million in 2016. This increasing number of cardiac diseases patients is dramatically increasing the demand for PCI procedures by the heart patients. It has been estimated that about 950,000 PCI procedures performed in the United States alone, and over 4 million worldwide. Further, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and rising geriatric population is also significantly paving the demand for PCI procedures. Moreover, introduction of bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, stringent regulations for product approval impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Coronary Stent market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population coupled with rapid adoption of coronary stents in the PCI procedures. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as large population base, increasing prevalence of cardiac disease and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Coronary Stent market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Medtronic PLC
Abbott Laboratories
Boston Scientific Corporation
Biosensors International Group, Ltd.
Biotronik SE & Co. Kg
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Terumo Corporation
Stentys SA
Microport Scientific Corporation
Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Bare-Metal Stents
Drug-Eluting Stents
Bioabsorbable Stents
By Mode of Delivery:
Balloon-Expandable Stents
Self-Expanding Stents
By Material:
Metallic Stents
Other Stents
By End User:
Hospitals
Cardiac Centres
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Coronary Stent Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Coronary Stent Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Coronary Stent Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Coronary Stent Market, by Mode of Delivery, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Coronary Stent Market, by Material, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Coronary Stent Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Coronary Stent Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Coronary Stent Market Dynamics
3.1. Coronary Stent Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Coronary Stent Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Coronary Stent Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Coronary Stent Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Coronary Stent Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Coronary Stent Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Bare-Metal Stents
5.4.2. Drug-Eluting Stents
5.4.3. Bioabsorbable Stents
Chapter 6. Global Coronary Stent Market, by Mode of Delivery
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Coronary Stent Market by Mode of Delivery, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Coronary Stent Market Estimates & Forecasts by Mode of Delivery 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Coronary Stent Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Balloon-Expandable Stents
6.4.2. Self-Expanding Stents
Chapter 7. Global Coronary Stent Market, by Material
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Coronary Stent Market by Material, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Coronary Stent Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Coronary Stent Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Metallic Stents
7.4.2. Other Stents
Chapter 8. Global Coronary Stent Market, by End User
8.1. Market Snapshot
…continued
