Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The corrosion of metallic and metals surfaces continues to be a constant problem for industries around the world. Manufacturing and transportation of products in almost each industrial vertical has shifted quickly, registering a better existence of chemicals factoring such as corrosions. Enterprises are increasingly adopting effective and innovating corrosion control methods, where polymer coating is an integral offering. High resistance alongside

chemical corrosion and abrasion remains to impel the demand for corrosion protection polymer coatings. Moreover, the growth of oil & gas industry, along with the increasing demand of polyurethane are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), the daily demand for crude oil around the world is expected to reach to almost 100.6 million barrels to 2019 from 96.2 million barrels in 2016. Similarly, as per the Independent Petroleum Association of America, the United States Export of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) was 3.6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in 2018 and is expected to reach over 4 tcf till 2024. This, in turns, is expected to accelerate the growth of Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating market around the world. However, stringent regulations imposed by environmental protection agencies on manufacturing of toxic products is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of oil & gas exploration sites in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF Coatings GmbH

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Ashland Inc.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Jotun A/S

Akzo Nobel NV

Steuler-KCH GmbH

Koch Knight LLC

Polycorp Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Acrylic

Others

By Form Type:

Solvent-borne

Waterborne

Powder-based

By Application:

Construction

Automotive

Marine

Oil & Gas

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

