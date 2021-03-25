Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2019-2026

Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XXX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The corrosion of metallic and metals surfaces continues to be a constant problem for industries around the world. Manufacturing and transportation of products in almost each industrial vertical has shifted quickly, registering a better existence of chemicals factoring such as corrosions. Enterprises are increasingly adopting effective and innovating corrosion control methods, where polymer coating is an integral offering. High resistance alongside
ALSO READ : https://chemicalandmaterialmrfr.blogspot.com/2021/02/electronic-adhesive-market-size-share_22.html
chemical corrosion and abrasion remains to impel the demand for corrosion protection polymer coatings. Moreover, the growth of oil & gas industry, along with the increasing demand of polyurethane are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. According to International Energy Agency (IEA), the daily demand for crude oil around the world is expected to reach to almost 100.6 million barrels to 2019 from 96.2 million barrels in 2016. Similarly, as per the Independent Petroleum Association of America, the United States Export of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) was 3.6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in 2018 and is expected to reach over 4 tcf till 2024. This, in turns, is expected to accelerate the growth of Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating market around the world. However, stringent regulations imposed by environmental protection agencies on manufacturing of toxic products is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising number of oil & gas exploration sites in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
ALSO READ : https://user.younews.in/news/oilfield-equipment-rental-services-market-size-business-strategies-future-growth-study-industry-key-growth-factor-analysis-and-competitive-landscape-2022/
Major market player included in this report are:
BASF Coatings GmbH
PPG Industries, Inc.
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Ashland Inc.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
Jotun A/S
Akzo Nobel NV
Steuler-KCH GmbH
Koch Knight LLC
Polycorp Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Epoxy
Polyurethane
ALSO READ : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/25/1887936/0/en/Medical-Waste-Management-Equipment-Market-to-Exhibit-a-Healthy-Growth-Over-2022-High-Adoption-Rate-Makes-North-America-the-Largest-Market-for-Medical-Waste-Management.html
Alkyd
Acrylic
Others
By Form Type:
Solvent-borne
Waterborne
Powder-based
By Application:
Construction
Automotive
Marine
Oil & Gas
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market, by Product Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market, by Form Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Dynamics
3.1. Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market, by Product Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market by Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Epoxy
5.4.2. Polyurethane
5.4.3. Alkyd
5.4.4. Acrylic
5.4.5. Others
Chapter 6. Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market, by Form Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market by Form Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Estimates & Forecasts by Form Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Solvent-borne
6.4.2. Waterborne
6.4.3. Powder-based
Chapter 7. Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market, by Application
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Construction
7.4.2. Automotive
7.4.3. Marine
7.4.4. Oil & Gas
7.4.5. Others
Chapter 8. Global Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market, Regional Analysis
8.1. Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market, Regional Market Snapshot
8.2. North America Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market
8.2.1. U.S. Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market
8.2.1.1. Product Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
8.2.1.2. Form Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
8.2.2. Canada Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market
8.3. Europe Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Snapshot
8.3.1. U.K. Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market
8.3.2. Germany Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market
8.3.3. Rest of Europe Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market
8.4. Asia-Pacific Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Snapshot
8.4.1. China Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market
8.4.2. India Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market
8.4.3. Japan Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market
8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market
8.5. Latin America Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market Snapshot
8.5.1. Brazil Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market
8.5.2. Mexico Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market
8.6. Rest of The World Corrosion Protection Polymer Coating Market
Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Top Market Strategies
9.2. Company Profiles
9.2.1. BASF Coatings GmbH
9.2.1.1. Key Information
9.2.1.2. Overview
9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
9.2.1.4. Product Summary
9.2.1.5. Recent Developments
9.2.2. PPG Industries, Inc.
9.2.3. The Sherwin-Williams Company
9.2.4. Ashland Inc.
9.2.5. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
9.2.6. Jotun A/S
9.2.7. Akzo Nobel NV
9.2.8. Steuler-KCH GmbH
9.2.9. Koch Knight LLC
9.2.10. Polycorp Ltd.
Chapter 10. Research Process
10.1. Research Process
10.1.1. Data Mining
10.1.2. Analysis
10.1.3. Market Estimation
10.1.4. Validation
10.1.5. Publishing
10.2. Research Attributes
10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL CORROSION PROTECTION POLYMER COATING MARKET
TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL CORROSION PROTECTION POLYMER COATING MARKET
TABLE 3. GLOBAL CORROSION PROTECTION POLYMER COATING MARKET, REPORT SCOPE
TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED
TABLE 6. GLOBAL CORROSION PROTECTION POLYMER COATING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 7. GLOBAL CORROSION PROTECTION POLYMER COATING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PRODUCT TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 8. GLOBAL CORROSION PROTECTION POLYMER COATING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY FORM TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 9. GLOBAL CORROSION PROTECTION POLYMER COATING MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 10. GLOBAL CORROSION PROTECTION POLYMER COATING MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 11. GLOBAL CORROSION PROTECTION POLYMER COATING MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 12. GLOBAL CORROSION PROTECTION POLYMER COATING MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 13. GLOBAL CORROSION PROTECTION POLYMER COATING MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 14. GLOBAL CORROSION PROTECTION POLYMER COATING MARKET BY S
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/