Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 261.9 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The corrugated packaging products are combined with cushioning with structural rigidity within it, that enables prominent protection to fragile or heavy contents from damage. Its lightweight property and clean nature help in lowering shipping cost to the users and comprises of impactful graphics on it which is helpful in improving brand awareness among people and ultimately leads to the improvement in product sale. Also, corrugated packaging contains 88 percent of the recycled material, with additional fresh fibers originating from sustainably managed trees. Due to such feature of corrugated box packaging, it is gaining significant demand across the globe in various end use industries such as healthcare, food and beverages and electronics etc. Therefore, rapid industrialization and significant initiatives taken by government across the globe regarding industrialization is driving the growth of market over the forecast years For instance: as per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, the government of India took ‘Make in India’ initiatives through which it aims to increase the share of manufacturing sector to the GDP to 25% percent by 2022, from 16 percent in 2018. Also, in Union Budget of 2018-19, the government of India reduced the income tax rate to 25% for all companies having a turnover of up to USD 38.75 million, to promote industrialization. Similarly, on September 2016, Hangzhou, China, the G20 initiatives was taken to support industrialization in Africa and least developed countries. The initiative aims to Support sustainable agriculture, investment in sustainable and secure energy, agri-business and agro-industry development and sustainable and resilient infrastructure and Industrialize through trade and public-private partnerships (PPPs) in sustainable infrastructure. In addition, rising demand of corrugated box packaging in emerging economies due to the rapid growth in e-commerce, retail and food & beverage industries is the factor creating a lucrative thrust to the growth of market over the forecast years. However, Volatility of corrugated box prices due to the fluctuation in prices of raw materials and Kraft papers is hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Corrugated Box Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in food & beverage industries in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as surging demand for consumer electronics manufacturing would create lucrative growth prospects for the Corrugated Box Packaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amcor

International Paper Company

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

MeadWestvaco

Sonoco products

Oji Holdings Corporation

Mondi Limited

DS Smith PLC

TGI Packaging

US Corrugated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Single Corrugated

Double Corrugated

Triple Corrugated

By Application:

Food and beverages

Electronics and home appliance

Consumer Goods

Pharmaceutical industry

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Corrugated Box Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

